Lompoc Winery Sues Santa Barbara County Over Mandatory Marketing Fee

Flying Goat Cellars challenges mandatory 1% assessment, claiming it forces wineries to fund speech and advocacy they disagree with, violating First and Fifth Amendment rights.

A small Lompoc winery is suing Santa Barbara County in federal court, alleging local officials forced businesses into a mandatory funding program that compels them to bankroll marketing and advocacy efforts they neither support nor agreed to fund.

Flying Goat Cellars, founded in 2000 and owned by Norm Yost and Kate Griffith (also identified in filings as Kathleen Griffith), filed suit in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The complaint targets the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the Santa Barbara County Vintners' Association, and Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson in his role as board chair.

According to the lawsuit, the arrangement effectively compels wineries to fund speech and lobbying activities they may disagree with. The filing says the association's marketing priorities focus on broad regional promotion and international reach, which Flying Goat claims does not match its own business model centered on direct customer relationships in Lompoc and surrounding areas.

Flying Goat Cellars, known for its artisanal wines and small-scale production, argues that the mandatory assessment violates the First Amendment by forcing private businesses to subsidize speech they do not endorse. The program, approved by the Board of Supervisors in a 5-0 vote, imposes a 1% assessment on winery sales, including tasting room purchases, wine club transactions, events, food, and merchandise.

County officials estimated the program would generate about $1.5 million annually, with all funds directed toward regional tourism and wine industry marketing. The winery says the system forces participation in the Santa Barbara County Vintners' Association, which administers the district and controls how the money is spent on promotional campaigns and industry advocacy.

Flying Goat's owners contend that their success is built on direct relationships with customers who visit their tasting room in Lompoc, not on international markets or broad campaigns favored by the association. The lawsuit, supported by the Goldwater Institute's Scharf-Norton Center for Constitutional Litigation and Friedland Cianfrani LLP, also raises Fifth Amendment concerns, claiming private revenue is being redirected to a private organization without a legitimate public use.

The complaint further notes that Flying Goat attempted to opt out of the system by contacting the Vintners' Association but received no response. It also cites objections raised by Griffith during the February 2025 Board of Supervisors meeting, where she warned wineries would face added costs to update systems in order to collect the new fee. The filing says the Board never responded to earlier concerns raised by Goldwater Institute attorneys, leaving the winery with no option but litigation.

Flying Goat is seeking repayment of fees already collected, legal costs, and a symbolic $1 in damages for alleged civil rights violations. The case adds new legal pressure to the county's tourism-funded marketing structure and raises broader questions about how far local governments can go in requiring participation in industry-wide promotional organizations. Legal experts note that similar mandatory assessment programs have been challenged in other states, with varying outcomes.

The Goldwater Institute has been active in fighting such mandates, arguing they infringe on constitutional rights. This lawsuit could set a precedent for how California counties manage marketing districts and the extent to which they can compel businesses to fund collective branding efforts. The outcome may influence other regions considering similar programs to boost tourism and economic development





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