This is the ONE sale you don't want to miss.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is officially on, and we’ve got the promo code that will score you an insanely good discount across the.

Let’s just say, it’s one of those deals that only comes around during those once-a-year shopping events like. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or those special someones this holiday season, you’ll want to take advantage of theTo jump right into the sale, click on the button below. Otherwise, read on to learn more about Lola Blankets’ Black Friday deal and why shoppers just can’t get enough. Truthfully, there’s no shortage of fluffy blankets out there.

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You can easily pick up a throw blanket at your local Walmart or. But the thing is, they’re not Lola Blankets. From their plush faux fur material to their wide variety of colors and designs, Lola Blankets just gives you a different kind of. Since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect excuse to splurge a bit on yourself or your loved ones, especially now that nearly every blanket on site is 50% off.