Lola Blankets's Black Friday savings are here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been holding off on securing the most-talked about blankets on the internet over the last year, the time has finally come.

Theright here, in one place. All promo codes were tested and given the stamp of approval from our shopping editors. Get 35% off Lola Blankets when you order for the first time. A special code will be sent to you once you sign up for texts.

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The good news is, you no longer have to wait to snag a pretty incredible deal on the coziest blankets out there. In fact,just put their entire site on sale for 50% off as part of their Black Friday event. Nearly everything on site is included, which means you have a pretty wide selection of plush blankets to choose from.