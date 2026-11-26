We revisit the multiple items Logitech G unveiled and released for the Fall as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026

We revisit the multiple items Logitech G unveiled and released for the Fall as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 Logitech G revisited its Play 2026 reveals before Black Friday, including new mice, keyboards, headsets, and racing gear.

Logitech G’s PRO lineup added the PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE mouse, PRO X2 RAPID keyboard, headset, and Control mousepad. Logitech G also rolled out the Yeti 2 mic, Streamlabs mobile upgrades, and free G HUB Replay highlight capture. Logitech G expanded G3 and sim racing with G316 X 75 keyboards, new G502 X updates, and RS50 racing hardware.

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Logitech G revealed multiple items during the Logitech G Play 2026 event, many of which have hit the market, so we thought we'd revisit them ahead of the holidays, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There's a plethora of new items on here ranging from mice and keyboards to new headsets to racing gear for those who want to take things to a new level.