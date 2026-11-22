A South Jersey filmmaker made a documentary on Myspace, and excavating the Horsch house property is especially challenging for investigators.

Good morning. Some showers and patchy fog may dampen the day. Now showing: The story of Myspace. A South Jersey filmmaker is giving the defunct platform the big-screen treatment .

Further on, explore the challenges of digging for forensic evidence at an aging scene like the Olney house . — Paola Pérez If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

Also read Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith parole, Alex Murdaugh ruling, Lindsay Clancy appeal

‘The origin of everything we know’ Remember your Top 8? A new documentary by South Jersey filmmaker Tommy Avallone revisits Myspace, the 2000s-era platform where breakout stars were discovered and friendships began. Myspace was far from the first to connect friends and the entire world, but it occupies a space of millennial nostalgia for a pre-algorithmic digital world. For Avallone, the story of Myspace is extra personal.

He and his wife first connected there. In his own words: “Myspace is sort of how I came to be who I am,” he told The Inquirer’s Jason Nark.

“In our doc, we tried to show how Myspace was sort of the origin of everything we know. ” Nark has the story . Painstaking process Authorities have been scouring an Olney home at the center of a shocking missing persons investigation since June. Investigators suspect the late Raymond “R.C.

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” Horsch was connected to at least seven missing women associated with the house. In any given investigation, parsing through forensic evidence can be a difficult process, but excavating the house on the 400 block of Chew Avenue has proven all the more painstaking. The aging scene, degradation of materials, and a lack of human remains make for complicating factors, and for a more prolonged effort.

Read The Inquirer’s report on the challenges involved, including specialized testing, extensive coordination among investigative units, and verification of discoveries . What you should know today Pennsylvania topped 1,600 measles cases Friday, as the nation’s largest outbreak in three decades continued to spread . A 14-year-old boy was killed Thursday in a spray of gunfire that later injured a 34-year-old bystander in Kensington.

“He was a good kid,” the teen’s father told The Inquirer . The experiences of two Temple students after a rape allegation offer an inside look at a fraught disciplinary process amid new scrutiny nationwide . Lauren Rinaldi, a progressive leader in Philly’s Democratic Party, is launching a campaign to challenge incumbents for a city commissioner seat .

A Princeton scholar was arrested by ICE agents at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week, mobilizing academics and triggering a broader conversation on the United States’ ability to attract top talent . A large townhouse development is being considered for a property tucked between the Delaware River and South Philadelphia’s easternmost Pennsport neighborhood . Embattled Washington Township school Superintendent Eric Hibbs has been placed on paid leave through June .

The beloved South Jersey arts camp Appel Farm is closing after 66 years . This week in history 🎤 Here’s Tommy Rowan with a look back at Mark Twain’s time right here, at Philly’s local newspaper. Well, he wasn’t Mark Twain yet . In the mid-1850s, when he was all of 17 years old and still going by his given name, Samuel Langhorne Clemens worked as a substitute typesetter at The Inquirer.

Now, he wasn’t here for long. But knowing how he would blossom into a worldwide icon and national treasure, it counts as street cred: We knew him before he was cool. Read on for the full story . ❓Pop quiz The State of New Jersey legalized, and regulated, the sale of cannabis in 2021.

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How many dispensaries have opened their doors in Atlantic City since? A) 18 B) 24 C) 38 D) 42 Think you know? Check your answer . What we’re ...

🍜 Craving: Beef birria ramen from La Catrachita, the best thing food writer Beatrice Forman ate this week . 🥊 Learning: Why Scot Teller, aka Paulie in I Play Rocky , credits the fictional boxer with saving his life . 🎨 Perusing: An off-limits, gorgeous hall at PAFA with arts and culture reporter Rosa Cartagena . 🎻 Tuned into: Philly’s first gamer orchestra bringing together gamers and former band kids .

📰 Reading: How a Pennsylvania town haunted by the death of its matriarch teamed up with a documentarian to solve the 50-year-old cold case . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: Former vice president of the United States. PEEK MINCE Email us if you know the answer . We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Joanne Kaiser-Smith, who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Action News . The newscast remains dominant in Philadelphia, but NBC10 is presenting a serious challenge for the first time in years . Photo of the day 🦕 One more story: Many staffers at the Academy of Natural Sciences aspired to work there since early childhood. They spoke to The Inquirer’s Dana Munro on the sudden closure evaporating their dreams .

🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “You can’t go on, thinking nothing’s wrong / But now, who’s gonna drive you home tonight ? 👋🏽 Thanks for reading. I’ll bring you the news bright and early tomorrow. Until then, I hope you have a splendid Sunday.

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