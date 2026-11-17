Mark Racop of Logansport holds exclusive DC Comics license to build 1966 Batmobile replicas and operates a dedicated museum in Indiana featuring detailed set recreations.

Mark Racop, a longtime resident of Logansport, Indiana, has transformed a childhood fascination with the 1960s Batman television series into a specialized manufacturing business and a cultural landmark. As the sole licensee from DC Comics to reproduce the iconic vehicle, Racop operates Fiberglass Freaks, a company that has constructed thirty-two replicas of the famous car. His dedication to the franchise extends beyond automotive replication to include the Fiberglass Freaks Batman Museum, which opened on Halloween 2024 in downtown Logansport. The museum serves as a comprehensive archive of the character's history, featuring meticulously recreated sets and original memorabilia from the era.

Exclusive License and Manufacturing Process

Racop launched Fiberglass Freaks in 2003, initially crafting vehicles without official endorsement. Seven years later, representatives from DC Comics and Warner Bros. secretly visited his workshop to inspect his workmanship. Impressed by the quality, the companies granted him an exclusive license to manufacture replicas of the specific Batmobile from the 1966 television series. This authorization distinguishes his business from others, as he is the only person currently permitted to produce these specific recreations. Each vehicle requires approximately three years to complete and is delivered with custom interiors and functional gadgets such as a detect-o-scope and a Batbeam antenna.

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High-End Valuation and Sales Growth

The financial value of these manufactured vehicles has seen significant appreciation over the past two decades. The first replica Racop sold at auction fetched a price of $85,000, whereas current models command approximately $350,000 each. His company currently has eight additional Batmobiles under construction to meet the demand from collectors worldwide. These cars feature fiberglass bodies and include period-accurate details like a rocket exhaust flame-thrower. Racop also restored the original Batmobile he saw as a child, which spent six months on display at his museum before being returned to its owner, further cementing his credibility in the collector community.

Museum Operations and Visitor Pricing

The Fiberglass Freaks Batman Museum is housed in a historic former leather shop built in 1896 at 525 E. Market St. in Logansport. Admission is priced at $15.99 for adults, with discounted rates of $12.99 for seniors, military personnel, and first responders. Children under the age of five enter for free, while those in the $8.99 bracket are school-aged visitors. The institution closes annually in January for maintenance and to prepare new exhibits, so potential visitors are advised to check the website for holiday hours. The space is also available for rent on Sundays and Mondays for birthdays and special events, allowing guests to experience the immersive environment personally.

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Detailed Set Recreations and Memorabilia

Inside the museum, Racop, his wife Jill, daughter Abby, and a team of volunteers have reconstructed the Wayne Manor library from the original television series with extreme precision. The recreation includes the red Batphone, a Shakespeare bust that conceals a secret switch, and the Batpoles used by Batman and Robin. To achieve authenticity, Racop imported lookalike wallpaper from England, while Jill researched the 130 books visible on the original set to reproduce their spines and titles accurately. The basement has been transformed into a Batcave, displaying the various Batmobiles built by the company.

Villain Collections and Historical Artifacts

The upper levels of the museum feature life-size figures and animatronics of the thirty-seven villains from the original series, including the Joker, the Penguin, the Riddler, and Catwoman. The collection includes significant artifacts such as the costume worn by Frank Gorshin as the Riddler and a jacket associated with Burgess Meredith's Penguin. A bust of actress Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 Batman movie, is also on display. Racop first became obsessed with the franchise in 1967 as a preschooler watching the show, and after seeing a real Batmobile in Chicago at age eleven, he dedicated his life to preserving and reproducing the iconography of the Caped Crusader and his rogues' gallery.