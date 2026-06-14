Logan Webb Pitches Giants to 5-1 Win Over Cubs

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in San Francisco, leading the Giants to a 5-1 win.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first innning of their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. SAN FRANCISCO — Tony Vitello hopped out of the home dugout with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and was met with a smattering of boos. Logan Webb’s pitch count had already crossed the century mark. He’d just allowed his first run of the game, albeit one that was unearned, and the Cubs were threatening for more.

Still, there was no shortage among those in attendance on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park longing for Webb to end his day on his own terms. His manager was going to give him that chance. Vitello walked back to the dugout. Webb kept the ball in his hand.

The crowd went nuts. Then, it held its breath. Chicago’s Michael Busch put a scare into the crowd by lofting a fly ball down the right-field line, but Jung Hoo Lee made an all-out effort to track down the ball before crashing into the right-field wall. Webb, having completed eight innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career, raised his hands to the sky.

The crowd, soon to be celebrating San Francisco’s 5-1 win over the Cubs, showered Lee with admiration. Since returning from the injured list on May 29, Webb has allowed just two earned runs over 27 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts to four walks. This marks the fourth time in his career that Webb has allowed just one earned run in a three-start span.

Third baseman Matt Chapman, batting in the leadoff spot for the first time since Sept. 4, 2022, stayed hot by lining a two-run homer over the center field fence for his seventh home run of the season. Since breaking a 53-game home run drought on June 1, Chapman is hitting .415/.509/.902 with six home runs over his last 13 games.

Rookie Bryce Eldridge drew a walk and drove in Chapman with a single to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest streak by a rookie this season and the longest by a Giants rookie since Matt Duffy had a 20-game streak in 2015. Eldridge also became the first Giant age 21 or younger to reach base in at least 20 straight games since Willie McCovey in 1959.

During this streak, Eldridge is hitting .412/.494/.706 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. The Giants have an off day on Monday before they begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday with three games against the Atlanta Braves, followed by three more against the Miami Marlins. Adrian Houser is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Truist Park, with Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp slated to start Wednesday and Thursday’s games, respectively.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Logan Webb San Francisco Giants Chicago Cubs MLB Logan Webb's Pitching Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eldridge homers in third straight game as SF Giants drop series opener to CubsJung Hoo Lee’s hitting streak ended at 18 games after he went 0-for-3

Read more »

Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB GameBen Brown has been dealing, and our expert MLB predictions expect the Cubs to win comfortably tonight against the light-hitting Giants.

Read more »

Giants Make Minor Lineup Adjustment For Crucial Saturday Matchup With CubsFriday night at Oracle Park produced a similar result for the San Francisco Giants, and not one that anyone wants to repeat.

Read more »

SF Giants’ offense quiet for second straight night in loss to CubsRookie Bryce Eldridge extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single

Read more »