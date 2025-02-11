Logan Paul Makes His Mark, Bayley Upsets Valkyria, and the Road to WrestleMania Heats Up

Logan Paul continues to impress in WWE, qualifying for the Elimination Chamber with a win over Rey Mysterio. Bayley surprises by pinning Lyra Valkyria, setting the stage for potential future title matches. WWE continues to build suspense for WrestleMania with the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches shaping up.

Love him or hate him, Logan Paul has been nothing short of impressive in his time with WWE . Paul’s latest appearance, an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Rey Mysterio , was no exception. Paul won clean with a right hand and a new finisher called the Paul-Verizer. This victory secured his spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for March 1st in Toronto. Before facing off against Mysterio in a strong match, Paul held his own during a heated mic session with CM Punk.

This confrontation took place in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, who tried to bait Paul into a reaction like they had done with Dominik Mysterio. Despite the crowd’s attempts to drown him out with boos, Paul met Punk’s gaze unflinchingly and delivered a solid performance.On the women’s side, Bayley pinned women’s Intercontinental champion Lyra Valkyria to earn her place in the women’s Elimination Chamber. While Bayley’s inclusion in the match is understandable, her clean victory over Valkyria came as a surprise. Valkyria is currently enjoying a strong push from WWE as the Intercontinental champion. Allowing her to lose clean to a non-champion, even in a non-title match, felt unusual. Perhaps this unexpected loss sets the stage for a future rematch where Bayley challenges Valkyria for the Intercontinental title. Bayley joins Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. The full card for the Elimination Chamber premium live event is still being finalized. We know that Rhea Ripley will be defending her WWE Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky on the episode of Raw following the Elimination Chamber event on March 2nd. Gunther attacked Jey Uso, leading to Uso choosing Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. This means the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will ultimately choose Cody Rhodes as their WrestleMania 41 opponent. Based on current storylines, my predictions for the remaining spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber are Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. This lineup would undoubtedly create one of the most star-studded fields the event has ever seen. The women’s field is also taking shape. Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton, so the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber is likely to target Ripley, who I anticipate defeating Sky in an entertaining match on March 2nd. Expect to see Naomi and Nia Jax added to the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Over the next two weeks, we’ll get a clearer picture of the complete Elimination Chamber premium live event. Don’t be surprised if there are a few surprises in store, as WWE seems determined to make the Road to WrestleMania even bigger in 2025 and beyond compared to previous years.





