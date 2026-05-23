Logan (2017), a standalone X-Men film with Hugh Jackman, receives emotional final farewell

In the dystopian future of 2029, the aging and weak Logan works as a limousine driver and hides in Mexico, looking after Professor Charles Xavier. However, they are not alone in this quest, for they encounter a young girl named Laura with similar abilities to apply as guardians. As they journey to Eden, they discover more secrets and build a strong bond that intertwines their fates.

from its library very soon. Directed by a five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker, the film served as an emotional farewell to the beloved character Jackman had played for 15 years.

Despite sharing characters and actors with the long-running X-Men film franchise, Logan is primarily a standalone title. The film takes place in a dystopian future where mutants are nearly extinct. Logan works as a limousine driver and hides in Mexico while caring for a dementia-stricken Professor Charles Xavier, with help from Caliban. In a thrilling journey, Logan learns that a young girl named Laura has similar abilities to his own and is being hunted by dangerous people.

As they make their way to Eden, Logan and Laura find more in common than he understands. The film received widespread praise and strong commercial performance, both critically and commercially





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Scott Frank Michael Green James Mangold Patrick Stewart Dafne Keen Boyd Holbrook Stephen Merchant Richard E. Grant Logan X-Men X-Men Apocalypse Eden Caliban Mutants

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