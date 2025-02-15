Lode Gold Announces $1 Million Financing and Shareholders to Receive Gold Orogen Shares

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) has announced a non-brokered financing for $1,000,000.00 and plans to distribute shares of Gold Orogen to its shareholders. The company also provides updates on its various projects, including the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon, the Acadian Gold JV Company in New Brunswick, and the Fremont Gold project in California.

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) has announced a non-brokered financing for $1,000,000.00. The financing will be conducted through the issuance of units at $0.18 each, with each unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will grant the holder the right to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of three years following the closing date.

The proceeds from this offering will be directed towards strategic initiatives and the implementation of the company's business plan. The targeted closing date for this financing is on or before March 10, 2025.On the same date, March 10, 2025, Lode Gold plans to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and shareholder meeting to approve the Plan of Arrangement. As part of this arrangement, Lode Gold shareholders, as of a designated record date, will be eligible to receive shares of Gold Orogen while retaining their existing shares of Lode Gold.Lode Gold is an exploration and development company operating within highly prospective and secure mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship project is its Tombstone Gold Belt property in Yukon, spanning a 27-kilometer strike length. This property is situated within a district-scale, high-grade gold mineralized trend and hosts four confirmed RIRGS targets. A NI 43-101 technical report was completed in May 2024. In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its Acadian Gold JV Company, has assembled one of the largest land packages, encompassing 445 square kilometers and a 17-kilometer strike within the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt. This project is characterized by orogenic rocks of a similar age and structure to New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Riley Brook property, covering 335 square kilometers, features a 26-kilometer strike of Wapske formation with numerous felsic units. A NI 43-101 technical report was completed in August 2024.In the United States, Lode Gold is advancing its Fremont Gold project, a brownfield project with over 43,000 meters of drilling and 23 kilometers of underground workings. The project was previously mined at an impressive 10.7 g/t Au in the 1940s. However, mining operations were halted in 1942 due to World War II gold prohibition just as production was ramping up. Unlike typical brownfield projects that are depleted, only 11% of the veins have been exploited. Lode Gold is the first owner to investigate the potential of underground high-grade mining at Fremont since the 1940s.The project is situated on 3,351 acres of private and patented land in Mariposa County, California. It occupies a 4-kilometer strike within the prolific 200-kilometer Mother Lode Gold Belt, which has produced over 50,000,000 ounces of gold. This belt played a crucial role in the establishment of towns, businesses, and infrastructure during the 1800s gold rush. Fremont is conveniently located 1.5 hours from Fresno, California, with year-round road access and proximity to airports and rail.Previously, in March 2023, the company completed a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The project valuation boasts an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M at $2000/oz gold, an IRR of 31%, and an 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 oz per year. At $1,750/oz gold, the NPV (5%) stands at $217M. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike of the Fremont property. Three step-out holes at depth (up to 1200 m) intersected structure and were mineralized. The scientific and technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, who is a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.





