Locutus of Borg appears as an alternative commander in Magic: The Gathering's Star Trek set launched on November 13, 2026, offering fans a new way to experience the iconic villain.

The Borg Collective has officially expanded its digital influence with the release of the new Magic: The Gathering Star Trek expansion on November 13, 2026. This massive crossover event brings one of the most terrifying villains from science fiction history back to the tabletop arena. Locutus of Borg appears prominently in the We Are the Borg Commander deck, allowing players to experience the relentless assimilation tactics that defined Jean-Luc Picard's darkest hours.

The newly released We Are the Borg Commander deck is a formidable white, blue, and black strategy led by the Borg Queen. Locutus of Borg serves as a powerful alternative commander option within this strategic framework. Players can summon this legendary 3/3 artifact creature for four mana, with an exclusive borderless version available for serious collectors and enthusiasts.

Also read Six Flags Magic Mountain Tears Down Historic Gate for $100M Revamp

Locutus of Borg introduces a dynamic ability that perfectly captures the essence of the Borg threat. Every artifact creature under your control creates a 1/1 Borg artifact creature token whenever it deals combat damage to an opposing player. This mechanic ensures that your army grows exponentially stronger with every successful attack, mirroring the Borg's canonical ability to assimilate other beings and expand their numbers continuously.

The deck's synergy is elevated by the presence of the Borg Queen, who complements Locutus with devastating tactical advantages. She grants all artifact creatures a substantial +2/+2 buff, increasing their combat effectiveness significantly. The deck also utilizes a new Assimilate mechanic that allows players to directly bring enemy creatures under their control.

Advertisement

Several recognizable pieces of Borg technology feature prominently in the deck's card list. Players will encounter the Class-4 Tactical Cube, a versatile artifact that fits seamlessly into the strategy. The Borg Scout Sphere and the Queen's Diamond further enhance the deck's cohesive identity. These elements combine to create an overwhelming pressure that opponents must struggle to overcome.

A second variant of Locutus appears in the larger Showdown at Sector 001 scene card set under the name Locutus, the One Who Speaks. This version provides artifact creatures with a +1/+1 boost to their stats. Players can also discard this card to deal damage to an enemy creature while simultaneously restoring their own life total.

The release includes deep lore references that honor the original Star Trek narrative with remarkable accuracy. A special The Best of Both Worlds Saga card directly references Picard's original transformation into Locutus. The Battle of Wolf 359 card also appears, depicting the devastating space battle that followed his assimilation.

Locutus first appeared in the legendary two-part episode The Best of Both Worlds, marking a turning point for the franchise. Picard was captured and assimilated by the Borg Collective, becoming a terrifying instrument of their will. Although he was eventually rescued and restored, the experience haunted him for decades. This dark chapter became a defining element of his character's legacy and established Locutus as one of the most unforgettable villains in television history.

Advertisement

The inclusion of Locutus in this Magic: The Gathering set offers a fresh interpretation of the character. It aligns perfectly with the strategic depth required in the Commander format for high-level play. Players can now engage with the Borg threat in a tangible way through cards like the Class-4 Tactical Cube and Borg Scout Sphere. These cards simulate the feeling of being hunted by the Collective with impressive fidelity.

The launch of this crossover set on November 13, 2026, represents a significant moment for both the Magic community and Star Trek fans. The enduring appeal of Jean-Luc Picard's struggle against the Borg ensures Locutus remains a central figure in the broader cultural narrative. This release guarantees that the Borg's threat remains felt across multiple media platforms for generations to come.