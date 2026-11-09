Lockheed Martin Next Gen OPIR GEO Enhances US Space Force Missile Defense

Lockheed Martin develops Next Gen OPIR GEO with US Space Force to detect hypersonic threats, improving on SBIRS capabilities for national security.

Lockheed Martin is advancing the development of Next Gen OPIR GEO, a critical space-based missile warning and tracking system designed in partnership with the U.S. Space Force. This new infrastructure builds directly upon the established foundation of the Space-Based Infrared System, or SBIRS, to address the rapidly evolving nature of modern missile threats. The initiative aims to provide resilient capabilities that support timely missile warning, force protection, and informed decision-making to save lives.

Next Gen OPIR GEO Addresses Evolving Missile Threats

The primary objective of Next Gen OPIR GEO is to improve the detection, tracking, and characterization of increasingly complex missile threats that have proliferated over the last decade. These threats now exhibit greater speed, complexity, and maneuverability, making them significantly harder for legacy systems to identify. The system operates in geosynchronous orbit to provide persistent coverage, ensuring that military forces have continuous awareness of potential dangers in contested space environments.

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Hypersonic glide vehicles represent a major portion of this escalating threat landscape. These weapons travel at extremely high speeds and can maneuver during flight, creating challenging signatures that complicate traditional detection methods. Next Gen OPIR GEO incorporates advanced infrared payloads with enhanced sensitivity to detect launches and track dim or maneuvering targets that previous generations might have missed. This technological leap is essential for maintaining national security against such agile adversaries.

SBIRS Foundation and Jim Sprunck Strategic Vision

For more than a decade, the SBIRS platform has provided reliable space-based early missile warning capability for the nation. Jim Sprunck, the OPIR portfolio director at Lockheed Martin, emphasized that Next Gen OPIR GEO builds on this strong foundation. The new system brings enhanced capabilities intended to support advanced missile warning and tracking, ensuring that the United States maintains a strategic edge in space domain awareness.

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Lockheed Martin is leveraging decades of SBIRS experience and representative mission scenarios to inform the development and integration of the new system. This extensive background work provides confidence that Next Gen OPIR GEO is positioned to meet and exceed established performance requirements. The collaboration combines scientific, engineering, systems-integration, and program-management expertise to support current and future missile warning needs for the U.S. military.

LM 2100 Combat Bus and Technical Resilience Features

Built on Lockheed Martin's LM 2100 Combat Bus™, Next Gen OPIR GEO incorporates cyber-resilient systems, improved communications, and enhanced spacecraft power. The architecture also features improved propulsion and electronic subsystems designed to withstand the rigors of space operations. These technical upgrades are crucial for maintaining mission continuity, especially in environments where communication links may be disrupted or contested by opposing forces.

The space element is integrated with a next-generation ground architecture capable of processing larger amounts of sensor data. This improved data processing capability allows warfighters to receive timely decision-making support when threats are identified. Onboard data processing further supports mission continuity during communication disruptions, ensuring that critical tracking information is available even when external links are compromised.

Mission Testing and Future Deployment Roadmap

Mission testing has already demonstrated significant improvements over SBIRS in approved performance areas. Lockheed Martin engineers and technical personnel support the development of the Next Gen OPIR GEO program from early design through the manufacturing and testing of the mission-ready satellite. The team utilizes next-generation digital-engineering methods to develop and integrate these complex systems efficiently.

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Advanced analysis and modeling tools simulate every phase of the mission, from initial launch through on-orbit detection. These simulations allow the engineering team to validate performance and identify potential issues before hardware deployment. As missile threats continue to evolve in speed and complexity, Next Gen OPIR GEO represents a vital step forward in protecting national security and supporting global stability through superior space-based surveillance.