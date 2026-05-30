Locker Room Reaction to Darby Allin's AEW World Title Run

Darby Allin had a brief but sizzling hot run with the AEW Men's World Championship. Allin defeated MJF to win the championship on the April 15 edition of AEW Dy

As champion, Allin vowed to be a fighting champion and he lived up to that declaration, successfully defending the title seven times and against some of the top talent that AEW has to offer.

Allin beat Tommaso Ciampa, Konosuke Takeshita, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and others. The matches were all tremendously violent in nature and featured many wild Darby spots, including dives off the AEW stage multiple times.last weekend. He fought valiantly, but took a lot of damage in the match. In the end, he lost to MJF's headlock takeover after a devastating tombstone piledriver from the top rope.

, Allin impressed during his time with the title. The report indicated that not everyone backstage was advocating for an Allin title run, but that he proved critics wrong in the end. The critics reportedly applauded Allin's effort to take the title run to another level. With MJF now the champion in All Elite Wrestling, a line of challengers has begun to form.

Kevin Knight has made his intentions clear regarding wanting a world championship match, and both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are on a path to receive future title matches as well. , he is only the eighth man in the history of pro wrestling to win the world title three times before the age of 30. Quite the achievement. As for Darby Allin, he's a multiple-time TNT Champion in the company.

He also had an AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship run alongside "The Icon" Sting. Allin and Sting were attached as partners from the first day Sting showed up in AEW in 2021, and the pair defeated The Young Bucks in what was Sting's final match ever. Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI.

He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.





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