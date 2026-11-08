Locke Starring Tom Hardy Available Free to Stream

Steven Knight's critically acclaimed film Locke featuring Tom Hardy and Olivia Colman is now available for free streaming. The one-act thriller holds a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Steven Knight's critically acclaimed 2014 film Locke is now available to stream for free. This single-location thriller features Tom Hardy in the lead role and stands as the highest-rated movie in Knight's directing career.

Locke Film Details and Cast

The one-act drama centers on a contractor who faces a pivotal life decision during a late-night drive in London. Hardy portrays the main character who must choose between visiting his mistress as she gives birth to their child or returning home to his wife and son.

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The entire narrative unfolds within a car, making Hardy the only actor to appear on screen. His performance relies heavily on phone conversations with characters voiced by Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, and a young Tom Holland.

Rotten Tomatoes Score and Reception

Locke has garnered tremendous reviews since its release and currently holds a Certified Fresh ninety percent score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. This high rating reflects the film's strong critical standing and enduring popularity among audiences and critics alike.

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Tom Hardy and Steven Knight have collaborated on several major projects, including the television series Peaky Blinders and Taboo. Their ongoing creative partnership continues to produce high-profile work in both film and television industries.

Steven Knight Current Projects

Steven Knight remains a prolific creator in the entertainment industry with multiple high-profile assignments. He is currently writing the script for the anticipated James Bond reboot directed by Denis Villeneuve. This project adds to his already extensive list of credits.

Additionally, Knight serves as the creative force behind the Oasis concert film. He is also writing the script for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie. These commitments highlight his significant influence on contemporary British cinema and television.

Concurrent Television Productions

Beyond his film work, Knight has two television series running concurrently. These productions are A Thousand Blows and House of Guinness. Both shows demonstrate his continued involvement in diverse storytelling formats.

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His work as a writer often intersects with his directing efforts. Locke represents a successful intersection of his writing and directing capabilities. The film's availability now allows new viewers to experience this acclaimed work.