Locke charter high school students are improving. Why that may not be enough to stop closure

LAUSD wants to shut down this charter school, citing poor performance. But advocates argue the school performed worse under LAUSD control. Here's what we know.

Student Lizbeth Garcia speaks about her positive experience at Locke College Preparatory Academy in Watts. The charter school is at risk of being shut down and taken over by Los Angeles Unified.

Los Angeles Unified has labeled Locke “chronically underperforming” and the school board narrowly voted to close it. Supporters argue evaluators are ignoring strong academic growth among some of L.A. ’s most disadvantaged students. On Tuesday, the fate of a groundbreaking school reform effort will go before the Los Angeles County Board of Education and the decision of whether to shut down the Locke High charter school in Watts will hinge on two different interpretations of academic progress.

In one version, Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy is “chronically underperforming” so poorly that its 1,000 students would be better off if Locke High was returned to the control of the L.A. Unified School District. In the other version, Locke High is helping students catch up academically and make significant gains — more than meeting the mark to remain in operation as a privately governed charter school.

The issue came to the county after the Los Angeles city school board in March voted 4 to 3 to remove the current operators of the school. Seventeen years ago, Locke marked the first time in L.A. that an outside group took over a low-performing high school — continuing to take in all neighborhood students. Its fate now hinges on a last-ditch appeal to Los Angeles County education officials. The county education staff also is recommending closure.

But the charter school, operated by Green Dot Public Schools, has many community supporters. They say the data justify renewing the charter for a five-year term — if they can only get those in authority to look at it. Last year, 28.1% of 11th graders tested as proficient in English language arts and 9.5% tested as proficient in math. The performance was significantly worse the last time L.A.

Unified was in control. In the 2007-08 school year, and on an easier state test, about 12% of Locke students tested as proficient in English language arts, and about 3% in math. But even though scores are better, after 17 years, that’s not enough improvement, school district officials said, especially given that Locke’s test scores are lower than the state average, lower than at most other charter schools and lower than at nearby district-operated “comparison” schools.

Over that same period, Locke’s graduation rate improved from 43% to 72%, but that’s also lower than at surrounding district-run comparison schools. Most of the evaluation is based on the annual state test in math and English language arts that students take in the 11th grade and a state science test that students take once during high school. Locke students did reasonably well on the science test, based on comparison schools, so the issue is math and English scores.

Locke educators say evaluators have bypassed a crucial element: academic growth. A fundamental issue is that the state does not provide a growth metric that can be applied directly to Locke — or to any other charter high school evaluation. The 11th grade math and English tests and the high school science test stand alone, without a multiyear perspective, because the state doesn’t collect data from the prior year. L.A.

Unified and the county were not required to find other ways to assess how much the same group of students improved over time. And they did not. When Locke presented such data, the evaluators either declined to examine it or dismissed it as potentially flawed or not officially sanctioned by the state. Locke’s data are based in part on widely used assessment tools that are available in the marketplace and that Green Dot relies on internally.

But Green Dot also is using official state testing data in a more expansive way than the state does. Essentially, Green Dot looks at the results of state tests for 8th graders; these tests indicate the academic level of students just before they enter Locke. And then Green Dot compares the 11th grade tests for these same students to assess their progress three years later. The L.A.

Unified and L.A. County school evaluators looked at three test score comparisons: the statewide average, other charter schools and nearby “similar” traditionally operated public schools. Again, the review looked at the 11th grade scores in isolation, without considering academic growth. At Locke, 25% of students are learning English, compared with 12.6% of high school students statewide.

At Locke, more than 8% of students are classified as homeless, compared with 4.8% statewide. At Locke, more than 20% have disabilities, compared with 14.3% statewide. And more than 90% live in low-income households, compared with 65.2% statewide.

In addition, nearly a third of Locke students are transitory or “non-stable,” completing less than the full year at the school, but still take the state tests if they are in school at testing time. Statewide, 11.6% of high school students are transitory. The comparison with other charters is imperfect as well because other charters have an opt-in admissions process and tend to attract motivated families that research their options and seek out particular schools.

Locke takes in every student who walks in. The nearby traditional public high schools have similarities to Locke. But collectively they have more stable families, fewer students learning English and fewer with disabilities. But like Locke, their students are almost exclusively from low-income families and their scores have improved more than Locke’s in the last three years.

The nearby schools include those both in L.A. Unified and Compton Unified — two school systems singled out by experts for their rapid, recent rise in test scores. How much did Locke students improve? Green Dot looked at how its students scored on state tests when they were in 8th grade and then compared their 11th grade scores .

Not all Locke students took an 8th grade test — some are recent arrivals to California. But among those who had 8th grade scores, 19.6% of that group scored as proficient in English. This same group of students improved to a proficiency rate of 37.8% on the 11th grade test. Thus, the percentage of these Locke students who scored as proficient in English improved by 18.2 percentage points.

Over that same period, L.A. Unified 8th graders improved by 11.8 percentage points by the 11th grade. The state improvement over that period for that same group of students was 10.3 percentage points. In math, the entering Locke students with 8th grade scores had a group proficiency rate of 6.8%, which improved to 13% by 11th grade.

Once again, L.A. Unified 8th graders and 8th graders statewide started off with higher scores, and improved at a slower rate: a rise of 6.2 percentage points for Locke; 2.9% for L.A. Unified; 1.3% for the state. In math, there’s plenty of room for improvement for all.

L.A. Unified’s math proficiency rate for 11th grade was 26.4%; for the state, 30.5%. Both Locke and nearby traditional schools have seen graduation rates soar over the last two decades. The district schools have significantly higher rates than Locke.

One factor that may boost the scores and graduation rates of district-operated comprehensive high schools is that they can transfer struggling students to nearby continuation schools. This smaller setting can be good for students, but it means that the test scores and graduation data of some struggling students may be removed from the original high school’s tallies. Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A.

Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A. ,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM for 15 years.

He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. For this episode of De Los Podcast, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Sen Dog, founding member and rapper of Cypress Hill — one of the first Latino hip-hop groups to break into the American mainstream.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Are We So Quick to Hate the Rich?The article discusses the sudden outrage towards Tom Steyer after his loss in the California governor's race, and how this outrage is misplaced, as it should be directed towards billionaires who actively undermine democracy and humanity.

Read more »

Denise Van Outen Reveals Why She Ended 20-Year Feud with Johnny VaughanDenise Van Outen explains how she and Johnny Vaughan reconciled after a two-decade feud over a contract dispute, and discusses their recent reunion on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Read more »

Letters to the Editor: Closing Locke High based on test scores alone would be a mistake'Where are the kids in this decision? Where are the teachers, and the parents? Are the kids happy to work a little harder if given some extra time to work toward the testing goal?,' writes an L.A. Times reader.

Read more »

Why We Follow Leaders, and When and Why We Don’tThe psychology of following behavior.

Read more »