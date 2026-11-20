Law enforcement placed Crescenta Valley High School, La Crescenta Elementary, and Cloud Preschool on lockdown after a threat report on Friday morning. All individuals are safe.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department initiated a security lockdown at Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta-Montrose on Friday morning following a reported threat. The incident began shortly after 9:15 a.m., prompting immediate security protocols at the high school campus.

Security Response and School Lockdown Details

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene immediately upon receiving information about the threat. Law enforcement officers from the Temple Station provided assistance during the initial investigation phase. Officials confirmed that the high school entered a full lockdown state to ensure student and staff safety while authorities assessed the credibility of the report.

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The security measures extended beyond the high school campus to protect nearby educational institutions. La Crescenta Elementary School and Cloud Preschool were placed under a shelter-in-place order due to their proximity to Crescenta Valley High School. These actions were taken to create a broader safety perimeter while the investigation unfolded.

Official Statements and Safety Confirmations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department communicated the status of the situation through their official social media channels. Authorities stated that the school remained on lockdown with deputies actively investigating the nature of the threat. No specific details about the content of the threat were released at that time, as the investigation was still ongoing.

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The Glendale Unified School District issued a statement explaining the rationale behind the extensive security measures. District officials described the shelter-in-place orders as an abundance of caution. They emphasized that the security protocols at La Crescenta Elementary, Cloud PreSchool, and Crescenta Valley High School were necessary while law enforcement verified the validity of the threat called into the sheriff's station.

Resolution and Community Impact

All students and staff at the affected schools remained safe throughout the incident. District officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the lockdown or the subsequent investigation. The shelter-in-place orders were maintained until law enforcement deemed it safe to lift them, though the exact duration was not specified in the initial reports.

This event marks the second similar security incident in the region within a short timeframe. A comparable situation occurred last week at Walnut High School, located approximately 40 miles east of La Crescenta-Montrose. The recurrence of such threats has heightened security awareness among school districts across Los Angeles County.

Investigation Status and Future Outlook

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the threat reported on Friday. Officials have not yet released specific details regarding the source or nature of the threat. The timing for lifting the remaining security orders remains under the control of the Sheriff's Department as they complete their assessment.

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Community members and parents are advised to monitor official communications from the Glendale Unified School District and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for updates. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of all students and staff while supporting the ongoing investigative efforts by law enforcement authorities.