Locals in the NFL: Dalton Schultz, Kaden Elliss highlight injury-riddled week for locals

Injuries took its toll in Week 10, making it a quieter week than usual for Locals in the NFL.

SALT LAKE CITY — Injuries took its toll in Week 10, making it a quieter week than usual for Local s in the NFL. Dalton Schultz caught just one pass in the Houston Texans' 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but it was a big one.

The former Bingham High standout hauled in an 11-yard touchdown with 9:20 left, giving Houston a 24-20 lead it eventually surrendered. In New Orleans, former Judge Memorial athlete Kaden Elliss was a one-man wrecking ball for the Saints in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won on a last-second field goal. Elliss led all tacklers with 15 stops, including a sack among his two tackles for loss.

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The son of 1995 NFL first-round pick Luther Elliss also was credited with a pass breakup.

Starting tight end caught one an 11-yard touchdown on offenseKaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial : Starting linebacker had a game-high 15 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss while playing every snap on defenseStarting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defenseReserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teamsWinston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High:Green Bay Packers Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 17-of-27 passes for 220 yards one touchdown and one interceptionJordan Love on the offensive line play vs. the Vikings and what he needs to do better:"It's not like they did anything we haven't seen on film...

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And it's not all just the line, we've got to have better concepts to be able to get those balls out quicker, I gotta do a better job finding of where I can go with the ball to get it out quicker.

" Minnesota had eight sacks today, Green Bay had allowed nine sacks in the six games before this one. #PackersStarting linebacker tallied a team-high nine tackles and intercepted a pass on defenseJackson Hawes, TE, Highland High :Reserve receiver and kick return specialist caught one pass for eight yards on offense.

Returned two kickoffs for 50 yards and four punts for 25 yardsStarting cornerback had four tackles and half a sack on defenseStarting running back had five carries for 14 yards on offenseReserve receiver caught one pass for 21 yards on offense, added on tackle on special teams CARSON BECK CONNECTS! Beck delivers a 21 yard pass over the middle to Simi Fehoko.

Great early connection from Arizona's rookie QB #RiseUpRedSea | #RamsHouse https://t.co/8RWfBV15pOJalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Returned to practice on November 12 but remained unavailable for Week 10 Sunday Night Football as he recovers from a Week 3 hamstring injuryJaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High :Starting linebacker had 10 tackles on defensePunted eight times for an average of 45.5 yards. Pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 57 yardsJack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High:McCaffrey's TDs of 74 and 66 yards and Samuel's 70-yard score help 49ers beat Cowboys 46-40Chiefs rule out Kenneth Walker, NFL's No. 2 rusher, for Sunday's game in Atlanta with a groin injury