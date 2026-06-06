Locals Express Fury as Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Wedding Takes Over Palermo

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's £1.5 million wedding in Palermo has sparked outrage among locals who have been forced to shut down their businesses and homes to accommodate the high-profile event. The city has been transformed into a 'ring of steel' with security and police guarding the streets surrounding the venue. Stars including Charli XCX, Elton John, and Olivia Dean are among the guests rumoured to be attending the wedding.

Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer touched down in Palermo for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner 's £1.5 million wedding on Friday, as locals expressed their fury at the city's shut-down for the event.

The Italian hotspot has been surrounded by a so-called 'ring of steel,' with security and police closely guarding streets surrounding the venue where a cocktail reception will take place. Stars including Charli XCX, Elton John and Olivia Dean are among the guests rumoured to be attending the wedding, and Grace and Mark joined them by arriving in the city.

The couple are reported to have paid nearly £9,000 to shut down the Galleria Moderna in Palermo to hold a stunning cocktail reception on the first day. The venue will be closed to the public for the afternoon and then reopened for visitors on Saturday morning after roadblocks have been taken down. Locals have made their feelings known, with Daily Mail spotting some obscene graffiti on a marble column in the square which is centre to Friday's celebrations.

The Italian hotspot has been surrounded by a so-called 'ring of steel,' with locals spraying graffiti in an affected square in protest. The graffiti was later painted over by staff, well before Dua, Callum and their guests made their arrival for the first night of celebrations. Another message was sprayed near the Piazza Croce deli Vesper square, which read: 'Palermo is not for rent.

' Just before 5.30pm crowds who had gathered in Piazza Sant Anna to watch arrivals were left disappointed when police moved them on. One disgruntled local said: 'It all seems a bit over the top. We just wanted to see Dua Lipa and wish her well, but police have moved told us to leave.

' Meanwhile just after 6pm guests began to arrive in the nearby Piazza Croce dei Vesperi where the sun still beat down and the temperature was still nudging 30c. However, guests were offered some shade by the Palazzo Ganci and music could be heard wafting over the black drapes suspended to stop photographs being taken.

The piazza was decorated with a classic Mercedes, Alfa Romeo Giulietta and a Fiat 128 and on top of the last car was a plate of courgettes, tomatoes, cherries and fava beans. There was also an outdoor cocktail bar decorated with antique mirrors and prints of traditional Sicilian scenes and books on shelves.

Some local businesses are angry that they have had to close up early on a Friday evening - one of the most popular nights for going out in Palermo which has also become a magnet for British tourists in recent years. Local reports say organisers have paid the local council £10,000 to hire out the Piazza Croce which has strict parking restrictions imposed around it until Saturday morning.

Businesses which face onto the square have been asked to close while residents whose balconies face onto the venue have been asked to keep their shutters down. There are reports they have been offered 1000 Euro in compensation, but no one approached by the Daily Mail was willing to discuss the rumour. One said: 'We can't say anything. We've had to sign an agreement.

Our lips are sealed.

' The Galleria Moderna opposite the square closed to the public at 2pm on Friday as it will also host part of the celebrations and has reportedly been hired out for £10,000. Stars including Charli XCX, Elton John and Olivia Dean are among the guests rumoured to be attending the wedding, and Grace and Mark joined them by arriving in the city.

The couple are set to join Dua and Callum for the three-day wedding, which begins with a cocktail reception in Palermo on Friday. Dua and Callum have flown to the Italian island for their star-studded wedding, after celebrating their legal ceremony in London on Sunday. Metal crush barriers have also been put up to allow a sterile area for VIPs attending the wedding to arrive by car unseen.

Meanwhile a local social justice group posted on Facebook for people angry at 'over tourism' and to give a 'welcome to Dua Lipa and hang the posters from their balconies' with some rumours suggesting a protest march. Celebrations kicked off Thursday night with an outdoor cocktail party at the Villa Igiea hotel where Dua, Callum and the majority of guests were staying.

That evening, thick set security teams with black T shirts and impressive tattoos were patrolling the square keeping an eye on passersby and the media. In an interview with local paper La Republica, Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla expressed his delight at Dua and Callum choosing the city for their celebrations. The mayor said: 'I am delighted that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have chosen Palermo as the venue for their wedding.

The city will be a fantastic backdrop for their celebrations, and we are happy to host them. '





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