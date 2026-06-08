Local Utah church speaks out during Pride, Fidelity Month conversation

Utah Pride Festival kicked off this weekend, with love and acceptance being the center of what Utah Pride says they represent.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Pride Festival kicked off this weekend, with love and acceptance being the center of what Utah Pride says they represent.

“Sometimes in my world I feel very lonely, and it's been really cool to show up and see, oh, there's actually a big community out here,” said Livia who was attending the festival. "I go anywhere else, and I'll get a lot of looks, and here I can just walk around and not have someone I don't know question my existence,” added Luna Campbell.

However, it’s no secret that religion is a strong part of the state’s identity, which makes some feel like true acceptance is hard to come by.

“I did grow up in a Mormon household. I know what it is like personally to receive conflicting information about who I am,” said Esera with Utah Pride.

“I've had three death threats this week on posts that had 200 views each, and it's like you put hashtag Christian, you put hashtag Utah, that will happen,” Campbell said. Many were shocked this week when Governor Cox issued a surprise declaration, that felt like a snub to their community.

Cox declared this June as Fidelity Month, pointing to a recent opinion poll showing that Americans' support for traditional values has declined, and wants Utahns to prioritize things like faith, family, and country.

“Fidelity Month, I want to say, is not at odds with Pride month. They are all about celebrating community and celebrating togetherness,” said Jackson Carter with Utah Pride,"the idea that we would need to rebrand it and change the name seems a little silly to me. ” This is when the Presbytery of Utah joined the conversation, releasing a statement in support of the LGBTQ community.

“Our denomination embraces them,” said Rev. Dr. Mirjam Haas-Melchior,"churches should have open and safe spaces for communities, especially who are feeling hurt and who do not feel safe, because as Presbyterians we believe in a God that is inclusive and loves all people. ” Reverend Mirjam believes pride and fidelity should go hand in hand, depending on the definition.

“If this is an inclusive understanding that is affirmative of everybody who's faithful into the entity they believe in, faithful to and loyal to their friends and families, then yes,” she said,"but if this is an exclusive term that is narrowed down, that family is only the nuclear between man and woman, and they only should have children, then I would say it should not go hand in hand. ” Those FOX 13 News spoke to at the pride festival are encouraged that some religious leaders are getting involved in the conversation.

“Religion is queer. Queer people are everywhere. Queer people intersect every single identity you can imagine, so when people are saying that queerness is at odds with faith, it's like those two things exist together all the time,” Carter said.

“I love, love, love that churches are doing that. I don't think that pride and church should be separated. Why is it one or the other? It doesn't have to be.

You can do both,” Livia said. Presbytery of Utah’s full statement: “Not Opposed but United: A Statement on Pride and Fidelity” The Presbytery of Utah, as part of the Presbyterian Church , affirms with joy and conviction that June is Pride Month. We hold that Pride Month does not contradict or stand in opposition to fidelity; rather, it expresses it.

Fidelity, rightly understood, is a steadfast faithfulness rooted not in fear or exclusion, but in the boundless love of God revealed in Jesus Christ—and in that love, Pride and Fidelity walk hand in hand. In a time when public words and policies are dividing or diminishing, we renew our commitment to a vision of fidelity grounded in Scripture and shaped by the Reformed tradition: a fidelity that is covenantal, inclusive, and life-giving. God’s very own nature is fidelity.

“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God, who maintains covenant loyalty with those who love him” . We affirm that fidelity is a universal virtue shared across identities, orientations, and traditions. It is not owned by any political or religious group, nor diminished by diversity. It is lived daily by LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color, people of faith, and all who contribute with integrity to the well-being of our communities.

Fidelity is also communal. The Church is called to embody mutual care, accountability, and hospitality. The Church is a covenant community shaped by the Holy Spirit. Our fidelity is expressed not through uniformity but through unity in diversity, where differing voices are honored and held together in love.

Thus, fidelity for us is not withdrawal from the world, but deeper engagement with it—seeking justice, practicing compassion, and walking humbly with God . In response to public discourse that may seek to define fidelity narrowly or in ways that exclude, we affirm the steadfast commitment of LGBTQ+ Utahns, whose fidelity to authenticity, family, and community strengthens the social fabric of our state and nation.

During Pride Month and throughout the year, we celebrate the fidelity expressed through love, justice, and inclusion. Diversity does not weaken fidelity. It deepens it and reveals its fullest expression, reminding us that commitment is strongest when it embraces the breadth of human experience. We call upon leaders and community members across Utah to uphold these values with clarity, compassion, and unity.

Fidelity grows when we honor one another, and our communities flourish when every person is welcomed in truth and dignity.

“Let all that you do be done in love” . Recent Northern Utah Stories





fox13 / 🏆 550. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queens Pride Parade Set for Sunday with 'Unstoppable Pride' ThemeThe 34th annual Queens Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Jackson Heights, marking the second oldest and second largest Pride parade in New York City. The parade steps off at noon on 37th Avenue from 89th to 75th Streets, followed by a festival at 37th Road and 75th Street featuring music, performers, and vendors. Street closures include 37th Avenue between 89th and 75th Streets and 75th-76th Streets between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue. The event's theme, "Unstoppable Pride," highlights LGBTQ+ resilience amid ongoing challenges, with leaders including the city's first openly gay fire commissioner and Candy Samples participating. The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers.

Read more »

Road closures, delays expected as thousands attend Utah Pride Parade in downtown Salt LakeSalt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Read more »

'Not as different as you think': LGBTQ community, allies gather for annual Utah Pride ParadeTens of thousands of LGBTQ community members and their allies gathered for the annual Utah Pride Parade through downtown Salt Lake City.

Read more »

West Hollywood Pride draws thousands for Pride Month kickoff celebrationsThousands gathered in West Hollywood for the kickoff of Pride Month celebrations and the Outloud Music Festival.

Read more »