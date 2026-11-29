Six players scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as the UC San Diego women’s basketball team capped a high-scoring week with a 97-69 victory at Northern Arizona.

Trinity AudioSix players scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as the UC San Diego women’s basketball team capped a high-scoring week with a 97-69 victory at Northern Arizona.

Senior forward Erin Condron led the Tritons with 18 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Lev Feiman scored 16 points and had four assists and was backed by Michaela Fairwell , Dymonique Maxie , former Lumberjack Alexandra Cummins and freshman Sadie Sin . UCSD scored 36 points in the third quarter after leading NAU by four points at halftime. UCSD connected on 54% of its shots.

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On Tuesday night, UCSD defeated Whittier 107-27 as all 12 Tritons scored. Megan Roberts led the way with 18 points and was followed by Cummins , Fairwell and Sin . San Diego State’s women’s team went 0-for-13 from the floor over the last eight minutes and five seconds Saturday afternoon to lose 55-51 to Stanford in a second straight loss at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii.