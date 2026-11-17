Two San Diego teams have reached Saturday’s Southern California semifinals of the expanded California Community College Athletic Association football championships.

Two San Diego teams have reached Saturday’s Southern California semifinals of the expanded California Community College Athletic Association football championships. Both Mesa and Southwestern colleges have 9-2 records.

Mesa College is ranked sixth in the state and defeated Golden West 26-22 last week in the regional quarterfinals. Eighth-ranked Southwestern College upset third-seeded Mt. San Antonio 42-35 in the quarterfinals. Fourth-seeded Mesa will play at No. 1 Southern California seed Saddleback on Saturday.

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Sixth-seeded Southwestern is at No. 2-seeded Riverside. Both games are at 1 p.m. Mesa College is riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 45-42 win over Riverside in the regular season finale. The Olympians are averaging 41.9 points and 429.5 yards per game. Freshman quarterback Diesel Taylor has thrown for 2,455 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Colin McCann has a team-high 55 catches for 773 yards and eight touchdowns. Freshman running back Alexander Villaneuva has rushed for 685 yards. Southwestern is led by quarterback Dominic Duran, who has thrown for 2,515 yards and 22 touchdowns. Caleb Blocker has rushed for 824 yards and eight touchdowns.

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Point Loma Nazarene will play in the NCAA Division II Western Regionals in Fresno starting Thursday. UCSD scored two straight 3-0 sweeps at home heading into the final week of the regular season, while USD is 15-9 overall and 10-4 in West Coast Conference play with four regular-season games remaining. Men’s soccer San Diego State lost to 24th-ranked Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game Saturday night.

Point Loma Nazarene lost its last three games to finish 8-6-3. Cal State San Marcos lost 2-1 in overtime to Cal Poly Pomona in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament. UCSD lost to Utah Valley in the Big West Tournament Championship game in Orem, Utah. USD ended the season 6-8-4.

PLNU saw its season end with a 2-1 loss to Biola in the PacWest Tournament semifinals. More JucosOn the men’s side, sixth-seeded Cuyamaca College and No. 8 seed MiraCosta College have first-round byes. San Diego City College opens at Fullerton; Southwestern College hosts Santa Ana; Palomar College opens at Irvine Valley.

On the women’s side, PCAA champion MiraCosta , the No. 12 seed, hosts Palomar at 2 p.m. Tenth-seeded Mesa hosts Los Angeles Valley. Miramar is the No. 20 seed and travels to No. 14 Southwestern . Miramar is still ranked No. 1 in the state heading into the women’s volleyball playoffs, although 14th-ranked Mesa defeated the Jets 3-2 last Friday to force a tie for first place in the final PCAA standings.

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Nineteenth-ranked Palomar and No. 21 MiraCosta are also headed to the state tournament.