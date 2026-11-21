People with autism can experience higher rates of isolation and fewer close friendships. The Springboard Social Club in Boston is doing something about it, by bringing together adults on the spectrum and people with learning differences to socialize.

The Springboard Social Club in Greater Boston is doing something about it. It’s run by the organization Toward Independent Living and Learning and they bring together adults on the spectrum and people with learning differences to socialize.

“With these events, they kind of give you somewhat like an excuse to say, ‘I want to have fun, but I want to have fun with people,’” he said. McPherson said Springboard has helped him communicate better with others on the spectrum, as well as those who aren’t autistic. Program coordinator Nicole Leontakianakos said her hope is that these activities help participants build relationships beyond Springboard.

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“My measurement of success is that if my members are able to take the relationships they've built and then have those friendships outside of what we are organizing for them,” she said. “So if I find that a group has gone out to dinner without me there to facilitate, then I have done my job. ”“That's not the case,” she added.host Tiziana Dearing spoke with Justice McPherson and Nicole Leontakianakos about Springboard and the benefits it provides them and others.