Local Prodigy Michael Kim Makes the Most of Genesis Invitational Opportunity

The event, originally scheduled for Riviera Country Club, was relocated to Torrey Pines South due to wildfires in Los Angeles. This presented a unique opportunity for Kim, who grew up in Del Mar and graduated from Torrey Pines High School, to play a tournament close to where he honed his golfing skills. Kim expressed his excitement about competing at Torrey Pines, stating that it felt fitting for his first Signature Event of the year to be back at this location. He was particularly motivated to perform well after a disappointing showing at the Farmers Insurance Open just three weeks prior, where he missed the cut with a pair of 77s. While Kim initially thought this would be his last tournament in the area until next January, his strong performance at the WM Phoenix Open changed everything. His third top-three finish in 230 PGA Tour events and first since winning the 2018 John Deere Classic, propelled him into the Aon Swing 5 pathway, a program that allows golfers not otherwise eligible for Signature Events to compete. Despite the complexities of the system, Kim chose not to focus on the exact placement needed to qualify, trusting his abilities and enjoying the moment. Throughout Sunday's final round, Kim experienced fluctuating emotions, at times being in contention, then falling out, and finally securing his spot back in the field with three birdies on the back nine. His final-round score of 4-under 67 secured his second-place finish and a career-best world ranking of No. 86





