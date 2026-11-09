Local Opposition Mounts Against Google's Thurrock Data Center Proposal

An unlikely alliance of wildlife conservationists, environmental nonprofits, and local motorcycle clubs are protesting Google's plan to build a large data center in Thurrock, UK, citing threats to endangered species and local sentiment.

Robins works for wildlife conservation trust Buglife, part of an unlikely alliance of special-interest groups trying to block the Thurrock development. Buglife and local wildlife groups fear for an endangered plant, rare bumblebee, and other invertebrates whose habitat they say will be destroyed.

Nonprofit Foxglove says the data center will emit too much pollution. The Thurrock Hammers motorcycle club wants to return to racing on the site. Members of the various groups joined Robins outside Google’s office last Wednesday, holding placards demanding the company “search elsewhere” for somewhere to put its facility.

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Across the UK, companies like Google are preparing to build industrial-scale data centers, part of a scramble to meet the swelling demand for the compute needed to runmaking their objections known Google says its plans for the Thurrock site prioritize biodiversity and the reduction of emissions.

“We share the concerns that Buglife and others have—and their expectation that this site should be developed sustainably,” Adam Elman, director of sustainability EMEA at Google, tells WIRED. But the situation in Thurrock underscores the level and breadth of resistance that data center developers face as the“There’s local campaign groups against data centers popping up every week,” says Robins.

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“People are angry about data centers turning up in their back gardens. They’re angry about data centers flouting local opinion—and about the impact it has on wildlife. ” The Thurrock site is located next to a fuel stop, where an arterial road meets the highway that encircles London. On the plot, the remnants of Arena Essex, a disused motorcycle racing stadium, border grassland scribbled with old footpaths, and a lake.to build a data center campus there.

When locals caught wind, they coordinated with national wildlife and environmental groups and began to kick up a fuss. Of the 1,000 responses submitted by members of the public to the planning authority, only one supported the project. The protest group argues that Google’s proposal fails to properly account for the negative effects of the data center development: the loss of the raceway sporting facility, the destruction of habitat for rare flora and fauna, and the up to 570,000 tonnes of emissions it could produce each year—which Foxglove“We’re an outlier. We object on different grounds.

I think that’s why I think we’re quite useful to the whole campaign,” says Mark Sexton, director at the Thurrock Hammers motorcycle club.

“The unlikely alliance has got some attention. ” Google says the objections are grounded in misconceptions about its plans. The company claims it will achieve a net gain in biodiversity by retaining habitat and transplanting endangered plants to another location; and that it will offset the emissions by financing new sources of renewable energy generation, with a view to becoming.

Google argues that razing the motorcycle stadium will not result in the loss of an invaluable community facility because the track has already been out of use for a number of years.

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“We want to be good neighbors,” says Elman. “We recognize the ecological value of these sites. Our goal is to minimize the impact as much as possible. ” Unconvinced by Google’s reassurances, the protesters intend to continue to fight the development—one small act of protest at a time.

“Do I think we’ve got much hope? Not right now,” says Rob Pownall, founder of nonprofit Protect The Wild, who attended Wednesday’s demonstration.

“But this is another chip off that massive ice block. ” There are some signs the grassroots anti-data center movement is starting to win concessions. In the US, some states have instituted permitting freezes and data center moratoria, and pro-data center candidates wereThurrock Council tells WIRED it expects to rule on Google’s initial planning application early next year.

After that, the company will need to come up with a more granular plan for developing the site, which will be subject to another lengthy vetting process. The protesters say they intend to make life hard for Google at every step.is a senior writer at WIRED, covering the artificial intelligence industry in Europe. He previously covered cryptocurrency extensively and was named one of the Professional Publishers Association’s 2024 most exciting rising stars in UK publishing.

Before joining WIRED, he was an editor at TechRadar, where he wrote about ...