Local News Roundup: St. Johns County Seeks Input for Superintendent, Girls Soccer Teams Advance to State Semifinals

This news roundup covers two key stories: St. Johns County's superintendent search and the advancement of local girls soccer teams to the state semifinals. It also includes details about a special meeting regarding the Meridian Waste contract and the concerns raised about the general counsel's representation.

St. Johns County is seeking input for its new superintendent search . Councilman Ron Salem is calling for a special meeting on Wednesday to figure out the next steps regarding the Meridian Waste contract. This comes as the trash hauler threatens to sue the city of Jacksonville over its payment method. City Council members raised concerns over the lack of fair representation by the general counsel at a special meeting.

\Meanwhile, several local girls soccer teams are advancing to the state semifinals. Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, and Ponte Vedra all secured victories in their regional finals on Wednesday night. The Bears, Sharks, and Crusaders will now compete in Auburndale next week. Bartram Trail defeated Niceville 2-0 in Region 1-6A, reaching its fourth state semifinal appearance. They previously won state championships in 2020, 2021, and 2023. \Ponte Vedra edged out Chiles 1-0 in Region 1-5A to secure their return to the final four. The Sharks, the reigning state champions, will face North Fort Myers in Auburndale on February 19th. Bishop Kenny beat Stanton 2-1 in the Region 1-4A final, scoring just 34 seconds into the game. Emma Baggett found the net early, and Reilly Clarke added an insurance goal shortly after. They will face Orlando Bishop Moore in the state semifinals.





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St. Johns County Superintendent Search Girls Soccer State Semifinals Meridian Waste Jacksonville

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

St. Johns County Rejects Business Fee Proposal, Florida Gubernatorial Race Heats Up, and More Local NewsThis article covers a range of local news stories, including St. Johns County's rejection of a proposal to reintroduce business fees for road funding, speculation about a potential gubernatorial race between Casey DeSantis and Byron Donalds, the guilty plea of a sushi restaurant owner for harboring undocumented workers, a fatal stabbing in Jacksonville, and the arrival of a new media professional at News4JAX.

Read more »

St. Johns County Commission Votes on No Confidence Against County AdministratorThe St. Johns County Commission meeting on Tuesday was marked by tension as several commissioners expressed their dissatisfaction with County Administrator Joy Andrews' performance, particularly concerning the recent issues with the new trash service provider, FCC Environmental Services.

Read more »

County-by-county: Local districts considering school closures ahead of rare winter stormSchool districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are considering closing schools ahead of a rare winter storm this week. Students are off school on Monday for MLK Day, but many school districts are still hard at work trying to figure out if closing schools on Tuesday or Wednesday would be the right move. As of Sunday, the Brantley County School System said it was actively collaborating with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and local county officials to monitor the wintry conditions expected this week.

Read more »

Fire Chief highlights wildfire challenges, new vehicles approved for St. Johns CountySt. Johns County Fire Rescue is expanding its fleet with the approval of three new brush trucks and high-water vehicles.

Read more »

St. Johns County School District opens controlled enrollment for 2025: Key dates and application detailsThe St. Johns County School District (SJCSD) offers Controlled Open Enrollment (COE) for families seeking school placement outside their home-zoned school. Applications are available from Feb. 3 to Feb. 21, 2025.

Read more »

St. Johns County biomedical students explore health care field with Ascension St. Vincent’s collabA hands-on program helped high school students in St. Johns County learn about health care.

Read more »