Travis Porter, a resident of Homedale, Idaho, claims to have been abducted by aliens who appeared to be inexperienced and incompetent. He details their struggles with the spacecraft and restraints, as well as their difficulty in finding their original landing site.

HOMEDALE, ID—Travis Porter, a 31-year-old local man, reported being abducted by aliens on Wednesday night. He claims the beings exhibited a lack of competence and appeared confused, leading him to believe this was their first abduction attempt. 'After they pulled me aboard the ship, they all just kind of stood around looking at each other—it was obvious that none of them even knew where to start,' Porter recounted.

He explained that the extraterrestrials struggled for at least 15 minutes with their laser restraints before successfully securing him to an examination surface. Porter further stated that during the return journey, the aliens overshot Earth and had to circle the planet several times to locate their original pickup spot. 'Honestly, I felt kind of embarrassed for them,' he admitted. Considering their apparent ineptitude, Porter expressed that he wouldn't be surprised if the alien larvae implanted in his brain stem failed to mature and emerge.





TheOnion / 🏆 724. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ALIEN ABDUCTION EXTRATERRESTRIALS UFO COMET SPACE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

