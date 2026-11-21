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A man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences following an August conviction for molesting a 7-year-old girl in 2015. Officials said Alexander Alvalle, 57, had been previously convicted of molesting two other children under the age of 6 in 1995 and 2004.

When the Dauphin County jury received evidence of the sexual assault in 2026, it was unknown that he had previous convictions. During his sentencing, the 7-year-old victim, that is now a young adult said that she still “grieves the loss of her innocence," but has been able to focus on healing knowing that justice was being served.

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Judge Morris said his reasoning for the sentences was because "It is very cowardly of you to prey on the people you preyed on, and then come here and villainize them as people who are out to get you. But the most important thing is these people were courageous enough to try to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else, and they’re standing up for the people who couldn’t come themselves, because of fear or faded memories or other issues that affect child victims.

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”Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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