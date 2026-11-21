Trinity Christian, Bolles, Mandarin, St. Augustine, and University Christian secured their spots in the high school football State Series regional finals following rainy Friday night victories, while several other local teams saw their seasons conclude.

Four local teams remain in the high school football State Series playoffs after a soaking-wet Friday night. Trinity Christian will try and make it five on Saturday.

Bolles, Mandarin, St. Augustine and University Christian all moved on in their second-round games on one of the wettest Friday nights in recent memory. The Bulldogs had the easiest night among local teams, crushing Florida High 40-6 in Region 1-2A. The Bulldogs will host Pensacola Catholic in the regional final on Black Friday.

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In Region 1-5A, Mandarin was forced to move its game to Englewood High School’s turf field and still had an easy time in a 45-6 blowout of Orlando Evans. The Mustangs advance to the regional final where they will host area nemesis Gainesville Buchholz. The Bobcats have won 10 consecutive playoff games over area teams after it surged back to clip Nease 32-31. In Region 2-1A, University Christian went on the road to dominate previously unbeaten Hawthorne 20-0.

The Christians will face either Melbourne Central Catholic or Trinity Christian in next week’s regional final. Trinity’s game against Melbourne Central was pushed to Saturday at 6 p.m. due to the weather conditions. In Region 1-4A, St. Augustine used defense and special teams to stifle Rickards in a 23-0 win. Punter Jake Fischer turned in another highlight reel kick, booming a kick out of his own end zone that was downed at the Rickards 1.

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The punt traveled 95 yards, thought to be the longest area kick on record. Fischer had an 88-yard punt in a game against Mandarin in Week 11. Also in 1-4A, top-seeded Columbia saw its perfect season end in a stunning 32-7 loss to visiting Choctaw. The Indians move on to next week’s regional final at St. Augustine.

Baker County’s season ended in the Region 1-3A semis in a 12-7 loss to visiting Wakulla. In the Wildcats’ two losses to Wakulla this season, they managed just 10 total points. Open Division: Raines falls to Columbus Host Raines had another tough outing in the Open Division, losing 28-6 to visiting Miami Columbus. The Vikings have lost both games in Open pool play.

They wrap things up against Miami Central next week in a game that will be all about pride for Raines . The offense has managed just 13 points in two Open Division games. SSAA final: West Nassau falls West Nassau battled to the finish but couldn’t overcome King’s Academy in a 21-12 loss in the Atlantic League championship on Friday night at The Villages. The Warriors finished their season 10-3-1.

West Nassau has now finished as state runner-up in back-to-back seasons. GHSA state playoffs Pierce County is the lone South Georgia team left standing after topping Hapeville Charter 42-27 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. The Bears will visit Appling County in the third round next week.

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In Class 5A, Dalton topped Ware County 27-21 and Bowdon edged Charlton County 29-28 in Class 1A. Open Division Friday, Nov. 20 results Pool A Lakeland 28, Chaminade-Madonna 27 St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Venice 16 Pool B Miami Central at West Boca Raton , postponed to Saturday Columbus 28, Raines 6 State series playoffs Friday’s results, second round Region 1-1A Madison County 24, Holmes County 14 Blountstown 30, Fort White 10 Region 2-1A Melbourne Central Catholic at Trinity Christian , postponed to Saturday, 6 p.m. University Christian 20, Hawthorne 0 Region 1-2A Bolles 40, Florida High 6 Pensacola Catholic 20, Walton 9 Region 1-3A Godby 38, Pensacola Pine Forest 12 Wakulla 12, Baker County 7 Region 1-4A Choctaw 32, Columbia 7 St. Augustine 23, Rickards 0 Region 1-5A Mandarin 45, Evans 6 Gainesville Buchholz 32, Nease 31 Georgia High School Association playoffs Friday’s second round results Class 5A Dalton 27, Ware County 21 Class 3A Pierce County 42, Hapeville Charter 27 Class 1A Bowdon 29, Charlton County 28 State series playoffs Third round, Friday, Nov. 27 Region 2-1A University Christian vs. Melbourne Central Catholic or Trinity Christian Region 1-2A Pensacola Catholic at Bolles Region 1-4A Choctaw at St. Augustine Region 1-5A Gainesville Buchholz at Mandarin , 6:30 p.m. Open Division Friday, Nov. 27 Pool A Venice at Lakeland , 7:30 p.m. Chaminade-Madonna at St. Thomas Aquinas , 7:30 p.m. Pool B West Boca Raton at Columbus Raines at Miami Central Florida Invitational Tournament Friday, Nov. 27 Class 4A-6A Beachside at Lake Howell , 6 p.m. Class 1A-3A North Marion at Suwannee , 7:30 p.m. Georgia High School Association playoffs Friday, Nov. 27, third round Class 3A Pierce County at Appling County