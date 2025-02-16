Local High School Basketball Teams Gear Up for Playoffs

Several San Antonio-area high school basketball teams are set for the playoffs, with some boasting impressive records and favorable matchups. Brennan, Jay, Steele and Antonian are among the teams with strong chances for deep playoff runs.

The Brennan Bears have a clear path back to the Alamodome. They face Reagan in the first round of playoffs, and the Bears lead the Rattlers in just about every statistical category including points, rebounds and assists per game. If Brennan beats Reagan, they will face the winner of Lake Travis and Round Rock. Neither team was ranked in the latest edition of the Class 6A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings. Brennan is still the No. 1 team in Class 6A, as of the Feb.

10 TABC rankings. East Central, Laredo Alexander, Los Fresnos and Edinburg North are possible teams that Brennan could face in the third round of playoffs. Laredo Alexander is No. 22 in the latest Class 6A TABC rankings. Steele, Johnson, O’Connor, Round Rock, Austin Bowie, Laredo United, Harlingen and Weslaco are on the other side of the Region 4 bracket. Steele and Johnson are formidable opponents, with Steele coming in at No. 18 and Johnson sitting at No. 21 in the Class 6A TABC rankings.Exciting first-round games await, including Sotomayor (17-14) vs. Churchill (21-13). These two teams met earlier this season on Dec. 7, and Churchill scraped by with a 63-60 win. This time around, Sotomayor will be making its first playoff appearance in program history and fighting for its first playoff win. Churchill had a resurgent second half of district play after starting 1-5 in district games. Churchill ended the regular season on a five-game win streak, handing district champion Johnson its only district loss this season. Another intriguing matchup is O’Connor (20-11) vs. Johnson (26-9). Johnson has a better record on paper and won its district, while O’Connor finished third in its district. However, the two teams played a non-district game in November and O’Connor won that contest, 48-41. Johnson is led by senior Daryl Banks, who leads the team in points per game, rebounds per game and field goal percentage. Meanwhile, O’Connor junior Hagen Hurst leads his team in those same statistical categories.Jay is dominating in its first year back in UIL Class 5A since the 2013-2014 season. The Mustangs went a perfect 16-0 in District 28-5A and have not lost a game since Dec. 6. Jay is in contention for its first state championship since the 2001-2002 season. Jay will face Edison in a first round playoff match on Tuesday at Paul Taylor Field House. If Jay wins, then it will face the winner of Alamo Heights and Leander Rouse. Laredo Martin, Corpus Christi Ray, Harlingen South and McAllen Memorial are possible third round playoff opponents. Jay is currently No. 9 in the Class 5A TABC rankings and may not face another ranked opponent until the state semifinals at the Alamodome. Aside from a favorable draw, the Mustangs also have the offensive firepower to get to state. Four Jay players (Jaiden Guillen, Jarrius Jackson, Zachariah Linson and Camrin Garza) are averaging double-digit figures in points per game this season. Steele is currently having its best year under coach Lonny Hubbard since the 2018-2019 season, which ended in a 30-9 overall record. The Knights are currently 29-5 and first place in District 29-6A. Steele has three players averaging at least 10 points per game in Maurice Eddie, Logan Gonzalez and Josh Rice. Steele and East Central played an extra district game on Feb. 14 for district seeding purposes after the two top teams ended regular district play in a tie for first. Steele took the game, defeating East Central 59-56. Steele is set to play Laredo United in a first round playoff game on Tuesday at Corpus Christi Ray. Antonian looks to make a run Antonian ended its season with two consecutive wins over rival Central Catholic. Antonian looks to make a deep playoff run, and that will start on Tuesday with a home playoff game against Houston St. Thomas Catholic. Antonian is looking to avoid a repeat of last season, which ended in the state semifinal round with a close 68-63 loss to Plano John Paul II. Antonian has two players averaging at least 20 points per game in senior Ed Onwe and junior Amare Guerra. Onwe leads his team in points per game, rebounds per game and field goal percentage. Guerra leads Antonian in assists and steals per game





