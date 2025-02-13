Local Hero, Army Officer, Dominic Frybarger Laid to Rest in West Jefferson

Second Lieutenant Dominic Karl Von Frybarger, a dedicated Army officer and registered nurse, was tragically killed in a recent accident in the D.C. area. His community gathered to honor his life and service as his remains were escorted home to West Jefferson, Ohio. The procession, a solemn display of red, white, and blue, was met with heartfelt tributes from residents who lined the streets to pay their respects.

An Army officer who died in a tragic accident in the D.C. area is now 'home' in West Jefferson. A motorcade of red, white, and blue slowly processed down Main Street Wednesday night. People lined the street to honor the life and service of local hero, 2nd Lt. Dominic Karl Von Frybarger. The U.S. Army, the West Jefferson Police Department, and other Central Ohio agencies escorted him home. Dominic was a dedicated registered nurse and proud officer in the United States Army.

He served at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he provided compassionate care to those in need. Heartbreaking news many are still trying to process. Community members shared a message to the Frybarger family. 'We're all here to honor his memory and thank him for his service. It's emotional. Thank you for allowing your son to be a part of this country's history,' Alicia Wolfzorn said in tears.'He was valedictorian at West Jeff High School. He's a hometown hero whether or not he's in the military. We have a lot of people like that here. His father is a great man, his parents, his sister was also valedictorian. When these tragedies happen we just hate to see it,' Martin said





