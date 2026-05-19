Local expert claims cave diving tragedy was an accident waiting to happen

Shafraz Naeem, a local expert who formerly worked with the Maldives National Defence Force, blames the tragic diving accident in a cave in the Maldives for being an accident waiting to happen. He further stated that the instructor intentionally swam away from the group before disappearing for air. In his opinion, the incident was the result of a lack of knowledge and prior preparation.

A local expert has described a tragic diving accident in which five divers, including a mother and daughter, experienced a series of events that led to their deaths.

The instructor of the group, 38-year-old Gianluca Benedetti, led the group before swimming away and leaving them stranded at the bottom of a cave in the Indian Ocean nation of Maldives. The rest of the group, which included a mother and daughter, perished in the cave. Technical divers were able to rescue the group, but it didn't prevent the instructor from succumbing to oxygen deprivation on his way out.

Another Maldivian military rescue diver, Mohamed Mahudhee, also lost his life due to decompression sickness during the recovery effort. The incident, described as one of the worst single-accident cases in Maldives' diving history, was primarily attributed to the diver's lack of experience, inadequate gear, and ignorance of safety rules and regulations. Shafraz Naeem, a former military diver, believed that the instructor intentionally swam away from the group before running out of air, leading to the fatalities





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Diving Accidents Maldives Thinwana Kandu Cave Gianluca Benedetti Dive Instructor Safety Concerns

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