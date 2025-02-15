Local DC Brewery Fears Price Hikes Due to Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Atlas Brew Works, a popular craft brewery in Washington, D.C., is bracing for the impact of new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The tariffs, set to take effect in March, are expected to significantly increase production costs for many small businesses, including breweries. The co-owner of Atlas Brew Works expresses concern about the potential for price increases and a decline in demand.

As mass layoffs continue within the federal workforce, the DC area could collectively use a beer right now. Unfortunately, cracking open a locally brewed cold one is poised to get more expensive in the coming months. The Biden administration announced tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum products this week. The tariffs, set to take effect in March, hark back to those implemented by Trump during his first term—except now, the penalties are more severe.

In 2018, the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum; this time, they are significantly higher. At Atlas Brew Works, the co-owner, says he is feeling “very succinctly, scared” about how the looming trade policy will affect his operations. His small business grappled with increased costs during Trump’s first-term tariffs, and those measures were milder in comparison to what the president put forth this week. In 2018, beer manufacturers across the country felt a strain thanks to increased material costs and the resulting sticker shock felt by customers. That industry-wide blow trickled down locally, causing massive disruptions. Like many other small breweries around that time, Atlas was dropped by its can vendor—an “existential” upset, according to Cox. “It happened to a lot of small breweries because the supply got so tight that they just said, ‘You’re too little. We’re not going to sell you cans anymore,'” he says. Eventually, Atlas was able to get back in the game by joining a co-op with other independent breweries and pooling their purchasing power. But even with the resources to manufacture, Cox anticipates that costs will skyrocket. “If these tariffs go into place and stay, it’s absolutely going to be price increases across the board,” he says. “Just general microeconomics: Drive your prices going up, and the demand is going to go down.”Cox says he's already feeling the pinch. His beer club, which offers a monthly delivery of curated brews, lost a chunk of subscribers last month. He says loyal buyers were sending him emails to the effect of, “Hey, I need to cancel this club subscription. I just got laid off at USAID.” With some Atlas customers tightening their belts even before the tariffs take effect, Cox is steeling himself for the impact that increased manufacturing costs—and thus, higher prices—could have on the brewery’s livelihood. Unlike its big-name competitors, Atlas doesn’t have enough inventory space to keep years’ worth of empty cans in stock for a rainy day. “We’re able to keep about six months or so,” Cox says. “We’re much more vulnerable to price fluctuations due to that.” Cox estimates that jacked-up steel and aluminum prices will drive Atlas’ production costs up about 20 percent for each case of canned beer. Why not switch to glass bottles? Packaging decisions are made and more or less finalized early on in the process of opening a brewery, Cox says. Not only would it be expensive to install a bottling line now, but Atlas just doesn’t have enough physical real-estate to accommodate one. According to Cox, that pivot wouldn’t be totally “off the table,” but he estimates the changes would take at least a year to implement. Already, District beer drinkers across the board tend not to buy local. “The entire DC brewing scene accounts for maybe 2.5 percent of the beer that’s sold in DC,” Cox says. And even shoppers who are willing to shell out any extra money on beer are less inclined to opt for their neighborhood craft option. “If you’re in the grocery store and you’re looking at the beer shelf and there’s 99 different beers, and you see the Atlas six-pack and it’s $2 more than the Sierra six-pack or whatever it may be—the consumer is not thinking, ‘Oh, they must be impacted by these tariffs and their supply chain. Three people upstream from them are having to pay more for this raw material,'” Cox says. “It almost feels like it’s Atlas’s fault, but an increase in price is not going into our pocket. That’s just going out the door and up the chain to pay for these tariffs.





washingtonian / 🏆 74. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economy Local News Tariffs Steel Aluminum Craft Beer Atlas Brew Works Washington DC Economic Impact Small Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local Twins Thrive After Battling Twin-to-Twin Transfusion SyndromeAtlas and Ayden, local twins, are inspiring advocates for each other as they overcome challenges after being diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) before birth. Their mother, Simone, is their unwavering champion, traveling extensively to secure specialist care for Atlas. While TTTS led to blindness and autism for Atlas, both twins are thriving, with Ayden supporting his brother and local schools embracing their story. Atlas' determination and a potential groundbreaking optic nerve procedure offer hope for his vision.

Read more »

Yards Brewing Company honors Eagles' Super Bowl win with new Philly-inspired brewIn celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, Yards Brewing Company has announced a new Philadelphia-inspired beer.

Read more »

Field Peas Brew Up New Sour BeerResearchers have successfully brewed sour beers in a shorter time using field peas as an ingredient. The experimental beers, while containing fruity flavors, lacked the 'beany' taste often associated with peas. This novel approach utilizes sugars from field peas that yeast cannot metabolize, promoting the growth of bacteria essential for sour beer production.

Read more »

Just 27 Products Straight-Up Amazing ProductsWith this overnight cold-brew maker, you now have 24-hour access to Starbucks at home.

Read more »

Coffee Up, Super Bowl Blues Down: Starbucks Offers Free Brew for Monday FatigueStarbucks is brewing up a special treat for Super Bowl fans struggling with Monday morning fatigue. Rewards members and new sign-ups can snag a free tall brewed coffee on February 10th at participating U.S. stores.

Read more »

Seven Brew Drive Thru, with 20,000 drink combinations, to open Feb. 10 in LyndhurstSeven Brew, a 'fun' new drive-thru drink franchise, will open Feb. 10 in Lyndhurst. President Rick Nader, a Chesterland native, said the Lyndhurst store will be Seven Brew's 16th in just 18 months since the company's founding.

Read more »