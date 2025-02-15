Local Couple Sues Jim's Restaurants for $1 Million After Window Shatters

A San Antonio couple is suing Jim's Restaurants for negligence after a plate glass window shattered, injuring them during a meal. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant failed to maintain the window, leading to the incident. Catherine Anderson, 53, testified about the lasting pain and job loss she suffered as a result of the accident.

SAN ANTONIO - A local couple is suing Jim's Restaurants for more than $1 million in damages after a plate glass window came crashing into their booth three years ago. Catherine Anderson, 53, and her husband Chris, 47, both testified Thursday about the lasting pain they say they suffered after the incident on January 15, 2022, at the Jim's location off Loop 410 and Broadway. In their lawsuit, the couple accuses the restaurant (the three defendants named in the suit are Frontier Enterprises, Inc.

, Hasslocher Enterprises Inc. and premises owner Lambeth Building Company) of gross negligence for 'failing to inspect the premises,' 'allowing the window to break,' 'failing to warn (the Andersons) that the window could break,' and 'failing to repair and/or maintain the window,' among other reasons. During emotional testimony, Catherine described the shame she's felt struggling to hold steady employment since her injury. Telling the jury that she's not the type of person to take a handout, she says she now feels 'very inadequate and guilty' that she can't do what she once could to provide for her family. 'I was a very confident person before this,' she explained. 'I was good at what I did.' Before the accident, Catherine worked as an executive assistant at USAA. After the accident, she took medical leave and then lost her job in a round of layoffs shortly after returning to work, she said. She estimated she's spent a total of 16 months unemployed, having 4 jobs in two years. 'It's completely stressful,' she explained. 'I feel inadequate.' It was around 11:30 in the morning when Catherine and Chris showed up to the Jim's at 410 and Broadway. Catherine considered the location 'my old Jim's,' the one she'd been going to since she was young. She was about to enjoy some tortilla soup when her husband started yelling to get out of the booth. They covered their heads, dove on the ground, with Catherine taking the brunt of the impact. Catherine testified she remembered 'coming to,' seeing blood and realizing her body was covered in glass. Catherine says she suffered neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, a concussion and PTSD. Her doctor has recommended neck fusion surgery, but she's held off on getting it because of the cost and the prospect of missing more work, she said.The attorneys for Jim's argue a lot of these issues were pre-existing conditions. They walked the jury through Catherine's physical therapy records – for shoulder pain, back pain, hand numbness – that were from months before the accident. When asked about the pre-accident physical therapy during cross-examination, Catherine explained those issues were related to long hours typing and crooking her neck to use her phone while working from home in late 2021. However, she explained, the nature of those issues did not prevent her from working, nor did they require surgery. The pain from the accident was different, she said. The attorneys for Jim's say they did not know the window posed a danger. They say there's zero evidence of reckless disregard, and they emphasized it was extremely windy that day. The attorneys for the Andersons attorneys ended the day by pointing out the window was installed in 1963 when John F. Kennedy was president





