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Employees from Topp Home, a Central Pennsylvania home improvement company, spent Monday volunteering at Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area’s ReStore, painting and refreshing the space at 800 Paxton Street.

The volunteer project is part of Topp Home’s “Friends Helping Friends” initiative, which brings employees together to support organizations serving their community. For Topp Home owner Todd Sanford, the day was about giving his employees a chance to do more around the holidays. The company has traditionally donated a roof around this time of year. But this year, Sanford wanted the entire team to take part in giving back.

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It actually warms my heart, you know, to know that the people that I employ and the team members that we have truly want to give back and help other people. The store operates much like a secondhand home goods store. Businesses and members of the public donate items they no longer need, including furniture, appliances, building materials and other household goods. Those items are then sold at discounted prices.

All proceeds go back into Habitat for Humanity’s programs, helping the organization build affordable homes for families in the Greater Harrisburg area. Sharon Chatman-Lester, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the greater Harrisburg Area, said volunteers are essential to that mission. They help run the store, process donations and even assist with painting and flooring when new homes are built. It is such a wonderful opportunity for us.

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