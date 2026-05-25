The article discusses a viral phenomenon in Argentina where young people are identifying themselves as animals

The future of a beloved dog statue is uncertain as a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle Cryptic statements and intriguing moments on the eve of the presidential election in Ukraine.

As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world Southern California chemical tank has a crack that could possibly lower risk of explosion An outbreak of the hemorrhagic Ebola virus has crippled the Democratic Republic of Congo, with aid cuts, armed rebels and anger causing widespread disruption Late pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history Apple stock falls below $179 amid rising fears of a global economic slowdown Bystander in serious condition after fatal shooting near White House checkpoint The shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economy How Congo is battling an Ebola outbreak complicated by aid cuts, armed rebels and anger Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera Anthony Maras, left, director/co-writer of the film “Pressure,” poses with cast members Brendan Fraser, center, and Andrew Scott on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Los Angeles NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell tells Kyle Busch family 'we got you' before start of Coca-Cola 600 A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air This image released by Focus Features shows Brendan Fraser, left, and Andrew Scott in a scene from “Pressure. ” (Focus Features via AP) Nipper The Hound, a beloved dog statue in New York, is threatened with destruction by a new plan to transform the warehouse into a luxury apartment complex. Two protesters tried to climb the statue however with little luck.

None were arrested. Anthony Maras, director/co-writer of the “Pressure” movie, sat down with AP to chat about his new partnership with actor Brendan Fraser Fatou, the world’s oldest gorilla, turns 69 years old today at Berlin Zoo Felix Rosenqvist passed driver Jimmy Johnson near the end of the race and took the checkered flag in his first IndyCar, IndySeries and sports car season Anthony Maras, the director of the upcoming film “Pressure”, tells all about his experience making the movie and what fans can expect Brendan Fraser, Andrew Scott and Anthony Maras talk about the upcoming film ‘Pressure’, which tells the story of a mixed martial arts fighter on a weight-cutting regimen. Anthony Maras





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Entertainment News Argentina Brendan Fraser Andrew Scott Anthony Maras Animal Rights Hajj Pilgrimage Eid Al-Adha Gorilla Ebola Outbreak NASCAR Indianapolis 500 White House Checkpoint Southern California Chemical Tank

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