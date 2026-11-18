We’re starting with a guide to one of the major real estate controversies of our time: AI data center development. Then, closure for the mother of a missing woman found in the Pine Barrens.

Happy Wednesday. The sun, when it’s up, will be shining today, bringing with it milder midday temps. Today, we’re starting with a guide to one of the major real estate controversies of our time: AI data center development.

Read on for a map of local proposals and where each one stands . Then, we’ll hear from the grieving mother of Danielle Lopez , who finally has closure after investigators discovered Lopez’s remains in the Pine Barrens last Saturday. Plus, free community college in Montgomery County , and more news of the day. — Laura Benshoff If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

Also read 🦅 State of the Birds | Sports Daily Newsletter

Hyperscalers on the horizon The sheer number of AI data center plans, lawsuits, and controversies can blur together. To help you get a handle on what’s happening, reporters Erin McCarthy and Frank Kummer made a handy annotated map of the proposals in our area. Let’s dive in. The big picture: There are currently three massive AI data centers under construction near Philly; two are nearly completed.

Seven more have been proposed or approved. These developments are known as “hyperscale” data centers for their massive size and role in powering the AI boom. The details : For each data center, McCarthy and Kummer break down all the major points and hot-button issues. That means: describing the site, which company will use the computer power generated, any environmental permits needed, what local utilities the facilities would use, and whether the project has the approvals needed to move forward.

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Click here to scroll around and get up to speed . Space to grieve When Sue Quackenbush visited a desolate, sandy road deep in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens earlier this year in search of her missing daughter, she felt overcome with terror. On Saturday, when investigators discovered Danielle Lopez’s remains in the Pine Barrens two years after she went missing, Quackenbush told Inquirer reporter Jason Nark that some of her terror subsided.

Lopez, 37, was last seen walking alone on Lost Lane, a sandy road pocked with muddy puddles in the heart of the Pine Barrens, miles away from the campground where she had been staying with her boyfriend. Law enforcement and Quackenbush did not share more details about the discovery or how it relates to their investigation.

“My soul’s purpose was always to bring Danielle home,” Quackenbush said. “Justice comes second. ” Read on for Nark’s full report . What you should know today A stray bullet struck and killed 42-year-old Darrell Tyree Jones — a Philadelphia rapper better known by his stage name “D. Jones” — on Saturday.

His friends and family are mourning . A guest at a North Wales wedding flirted with other women’s husbands and head-butted a cop, Whitemarsh Township police said . Dustin Dove, the president of the Fairmount Civic Association, is the third announced challenger running in Philly’s 5th Council District, currently held by Jeffery Young Jr . Defense contractor Lockheed Martin wants to build a 73,000-square-foot addition to its King of Prussia facility.

It hasn’t disclosed what it would be used for . West Chester-based QVC Group made money in the first quarter since it emerged from bankruptcy . Unionized workers at Movement Callowhill climbing gym went on a single-day strike Tuesday, following more than two years of negotiations toward a first union contract . Measles, a vaccine-preventable disease, is no longer considered eliminated in the United States, a regional division of the World Health Organization announced Tuesday .

Montgomery County Community College announced a new scholarship program that would make the school free for eligible students . Quote of the day The Philadelphia Union’s Frankie Westfield wasn’t always starter material. The Northeast Philly guy repeatedly worked his way off the bench, chronicles sportswriter Matt Breen . 🧠 Trivia time The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, or PASSHE, plans to close which one of its original 14 universities because of declining enrollment?

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A) Mansfield B) Lock Haven C) Slippery Rock D) Kutztown Think you know? Check your answer . What we’re ... ❤️‍🩹 Remembering.

Katherine “Kitty” Semisch, a retired Central Bucks English teacher, community organizer, writer, chef, and educator of thousands, has died at the age of 67 . 🏛️ Following. Dozens of people with pending immigration court cases in Philly suddenly saw the venue and date of their hearings change, causing “a lot of panic,” writes immigration reporter Jeff Gammage . 🍝 Twirling over.

Pint-sized pasta bar Fiorella has expanded its indoor seating by converting a nearby alleyway into dining-room space, reports food writer Michael Klein . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: Former chief of U.S. Border Patrol . ENVOY GOB RIGOR Email us if you know the answer . We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Congratulations to Frank Senske, who correctly guessed Tuesday’s anagram: Jones Act . This federal law requires U.S. cargoes shipped between ports on the Delaware River and other waterways to travel in U.S.-built ships worked by U.S. crews. But since the war in Iran, the Trump administration has issued waivers, allowing tankers from Korea, China, and Japan to carry fuel around our region . Photo of the day 👋 Now, that’s a tree-trimming job.

Have a pleasant one and thanks for reading! By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.