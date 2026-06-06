Lobo, 'The Main Man,' Rides Into DCU Ahead of 'Supergirl' Film

Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter, is set to appear in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU before the 2026 Supergirl film. Explore his brutal origin from Czarnia, his debut in 1983's The Omega Men #3, and his evolution into a fan-favorite antihero across comics and animation.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter Lobo , that crazy intergalactic mercenary affectionately known as"The Main Man" is rumbling into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU and onto the big screen this June with his first live-action feature film in director Craig Gillespie's"," perhaps even eclipsing Milly Alcock’s starring role as Superman's depressed party-girl cousin, Kara Zor-El.

But who exactly is this brutal alien bounty hunter on a motorbike and where did he originate from to become such a bonafide fan-fave in comic books and animated superhero shows? Hang on as we fill you in on all the lurid Lobo details to get you up to speed before DC Studios'"Supergirl" soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. Hit the throttle and let's fearlessly charge into the fray!

With his gregarious nature and hard-drinking demeanor, Lobo is an intimidating extraterrestrial mercenary and bounty hunter, but his origin story is brutal, even by those standards. Hailing from the planet Czarnia, he is the last survivor of his homeworld... because he destroyed it and killed his own people with a swarm of mutant scorpion-like creatures. Why? For fun.

Our ferocious space biker, also called"The Main Man", is a gun-for-hire whose minimalist name actually translates into"he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it" in the Khundian Empire's language. This sadistic, space dolphin-loving lunatic rides around the cosmos on his faster-than-light"space hog" motorcycle seeking out contracts tracking down criminals, escaped prisoners, warlords, superheroes, and aliens alike.

Conceived by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in the 1983 issue of DC Comics'"The Omega Men #3," a spinoff title of"Green Lantern" and"The New Teen Titans.

" Over the years and via frequent cameos in DC Comics'"L.E. G.I. O.N.

" and"R.E. B.E. L.S. ," Lobo's potent legend was born.

Lobo truly emerged as a high profile character in his 1990-91 miniseries starting with"Lobo #1," co-written by Keith Giffen and Alan Grant with art by Simon Bisley. This limited series gave Lobo a comprehensive, over-the-top leather makeover and the revised immortal origin story we know today. Displaying a bulky beefcake frame and menacing attitude, Lobo is imbued with remarkable strength and durability, highlighted by super-scent and self-healing abilities similar to those of Wolverine.

He can even survive in the vacuum of space. He has few adversaries he can't open a serious can of Whoop-Ass on and might even stand up to Superman or Supergirl in a clash due to his ability to regenerate from a lone blood drop.

While our money would be on The Last Son of Krypton in a main card matchup, Lobo fights dirty with a level of primal savagery that just might put the Big Blue Boy Scout and his cousin down for a few rounds. But Lobo isn't some mindless arrogant hulk out to impose his indomitable will.

He’s extremely intelligent, speaks 17,897 languages throughout the universe, can whip up potent entities and chemical potions to murder a whole race, and is an avid aficionado of fine cigars and cheap beer. In his lethal line of work, Lobo comes fortified with an arsenal of guns, blades, grenades, and a wicked titanium chain equipped with a sharp hook.

These are mostly just for show and style points though, as Lobo is capable of taking down almost any foe with his bare hands. Jason Momoa will step into Lobo’s large leathers for this summer's"Supergirl" feature film and from his brief appearances in"Supergirl" trailers, he seems like perfect casting! Momoa has been on a Hollywood superhero hot streak lately after playing Aquaman in two standalone Warner Bros superhero films, as well as"Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" and"Justice League.

" Since his iconic turn as the legendary Cimmerian in"Conan the Barbarian" and warlord Khal Drogo for"Game of Thrones," the Hawaiian-born actor has been seen in"Dune: Part One,""Fast X,""A Minecraft Movie," and Apple TV’s historical epic,"Chief of War. " You never forget your first though, and our first exposure to Momoa was his time as badass alien warrior Ronan Dex in Stargate: Atlantis.

Lobo leaped out of the comic book pages and onto the small screen beginning in 1996 in the debut season of"Superman: The Animated Series" where he was voiced by actor Brad Garrett. The two-part story titled"The Main Man" reveals Lobo's boisterous arrival on planet Earth as a brutal interstellar bounty hunter working for an alien named The Preserver to hunt down the Man of Steel.

Since then, Lobo was featured in many other animated TV projects including"Justice League,""Young Justice,""Justice League Action" and the animated features"Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths" and"Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

" His first actual live-action appearance came in the second season of SyFy’s 2019"Krypton" TV series executive produced by David S. Goyer, where he was played by Emmett J. Scanlan . In the video game realm, Lobo has been offered up as a playable character in such titles as"Injustice: Gods Among Us" and"LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

"Being such a colorful character in the DC Comics stables, Lobo was first mentioned as a potential film project beginning back in 2009 with director Guy Ritchie involved. That project never came to fruition and after other rumors drifted around Tinsel Town, Michael Bay came into the picture in 2018 with a notion of helming his own Lobo movie that never transpired.

Now that Momoa will deliver up Lobo to eager theater patrons, will the alien antihero finally get his own time to shine in some future R-rated solo flick? Time will tell. Well, the last survivor of Czarnia most definitely began his life's path as a villain after killing his entire species when he was just a teenager trying to get a better grade on his little high school science project.

He did award himself an"A' for creating the skin-burrowing insects that wiped everyone out! Since then in his many incarnations in comic books and animated iterations, Lobo is most definitely categorized as an antihero who straddles the line between good and evil, but could hide a heart of gold beneath that tough leather-bound exterior.

Often mislabelled as Superman's nemesis, Lobo is more correctly a member of the Man of Steel's Rogues Gallery, but often crosses the line as his violent interactions see fit. Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.





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