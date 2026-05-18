Lobo’s Latest Look: Kid Lobo’s 2026 Redesign Preview

DC has officially dropped a five-page preview of writer Skottie Young and artists Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, and Jean-François Beaulieu’s upcoming May 20, 2026, release of Lobo #3, revealing a new design design for the character. Readers will travel back in time to Lobo’s childhood, with a new design for the Main Man that transforms him into Kid Lobo.

2026 truly feels like the year of Lobo , with the Main Man landing a major role in James Gunn’s upcoming Supergirl movie, while also securing his own ongoing solo comic series.

While fans have already seen both the 2026 live-action and comic redesigns of the Main Man, DC has now unveiled a new image of Lobo’s latest look ahead of his next appearance. DC has been hitting home runs with Main Man this year.

From the fan-praised casting of Jason Momoa as Lobo in the Supergirl movie to a new comic series that has earned a ‘very positive’ reception from fans according to the League of Comic Geeks’ star rating system, the character is clearly having a moment. Both the Momoa-inspired and comic designs of Lobo have been widely well-received, and now DC is giving fans yet another redesign to judge.

DC has officially dropped a five-page preview of writer Skottie Young and artists Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, and Jean-François Beaulieu’s upcoming May 20, 2026, release of Lobo #3. This issue takes a different approach from previous installments by slingshotting readers back to Lobo’s childhood.

As a result, DC has revealed a new ‘kid’ design for the character, transforming the Main Man into the Main Kid. Kid Lobo Officially Debuts His 2026 Redesign Ahead of New Release. New release





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DC Comics Comic Lobo Kid Lobo Jason Momoa Skottie Young Jorge Corona Nicoletta Baldari Jean-François Beaulieu

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