Lobo’s Latest Look: Kid Lobo’s 2026 Redesign Preview

DC has officially dropped a five-page preview of writer Skottie Young and artists Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, and Jean-François Beaulieu’s upcoming May 20, 2026, release of Lobo #3, revealing a new design design for the character. Readers will travel back in time to Lobo’s childhood, with a new design for the Main Man that transforms him into Kid Lobo.
2026 truly feels like the year of Lobo , with the Main Man landing a major role in James Gunn’s upcoming Supergirl movie, while also securing his own ongoing solo comic series.
While fans have already seen both the 2026 live-action and comic redesigns of the Main Man, DC has now unveiled a new image of Lobo’s latest look ahead of his next appearance. DC has been hitting home runs with Main Man this year.
From the fan-praised casting of Jason Momoa as Lobo in the Supergirl movie to a new comic series that has earned a ‘very positive’ reception from fans according to the League of Comic Geeks’ star rating system, the character is clearly having a moment. Both the Momoa-inspired and comic designs of Lobo have been widely well-received, and now DC is giving fans yet another redesign to judge.
DC has officially dropped a five-page preview of writer Skottie Young and artists Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, and Jean-François Beaulieu’s upcoming May 20, 2026, release of Lobo #3. This issue takes a different approach from previous installments by slingshotting readers back to Lobo’s childhood.
As a result, DC has revealed a new ‘kid’ design for the character, transforming the Main Man into the Main Kid. Kid Lobo Officially Debuts His 2026 Redesign Ahead of New Release. New release
DC Comics Comic Lobo Kid Lobo Jason Momoa Skottie Young Jorge Corona Nicoletta Baldari Jean-François Beaulieu
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