Lobbyist fears property tax plan could ‘defund police’ if passed in November

Florida’s state legislature has voted to eliminate or significantly reduce property taxes, sending the issue to voters as a ballot measure this November.

– Florida ’s state legislature has voted to eliminate or significantly reduce property taxes, sending the issue to voters as a ballot measure this November. While concerns about the effect on local government services like libraries and road maintenance have dominated the conversation, law enforcement agencies across Northeast Florida are now raising alarms of their own.

A lobbyist representing the city of Jacksonville Beach says the math doesn’t add up — no matter what city leaders promise.

“City administrations always say we will fund the police. But that’s not the end of the story,” said Jack Cory, a lobbyist representing Jacksonville Beach.

“Because you’re going to be funding the police at the current level. But if this were to take effect, then you’re going to be defunding the police in 2028 — and that’s exactly the problem. Because in order to replace these lost revenues, you’re going to have to have fees. A police fee, and a roads fee, and a fire fee.

”Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a written statement saying the proposal hits her county particularly hard.

“The proposal, as currently written, appears to impact Clay County especially hard and is concerning because we have consistently operated as a fiscally conservative county,” Cook said. “As far as specific impacts to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, we don’t know what they will be until we have time to sit down and look at the numbers. ”It’s not just large agencies like the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the CCSO feeling the pressure.

Smaller police departments scattered across eight communities in Northeast Florida — from Fernandina Beach to Green Cove — are also grappling with what the change could mean.

“We’re evaluating the language of the proposal,” Royal said. “We’re exploring what it means for the city as well as all other city operations. ” Royal added that the city’s total budget is approximately $12 million, with roughly 47 to 50 percent of that funded through state property tax revenue. Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast.

Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials. Prices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax reinstatedFlorida property tax plan: Relief or Losses?

Severe storms threaten Jacksonville: Heavy rain and flooding expected on TuesdayTwin Lakes Middle School security guard arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with studentJaguars continues OTAs, defense says they're focused on "advancing to the next level"What do you want to see the Florida Legislature do with property taxes during its special session? Iowa veteran credits Jacksonville community with helping find service dog lost for 5 daysA Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber.

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