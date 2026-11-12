LNGSHOT Releases New Album With Title Track Bananas After Jay Park Tour

Idol group LNGSHOT releases their latest EP featuring the title track Bananas. Members Woojin, Ryul, and Ohyul discuss the song's dual nature and their experience touring with Jay Park.

Idol group LNGSHOT has officially released their new album, continuing the momentum built since their debut in January of this year. The release features the title track " Bananas," which the members describe as having a fun musical attitude that hooks listeners through its unexpected sonic twists.

Album Sound And Creative Process

The new record allows fans to hear how the individual tracks connect to each other, creating a cohesive listening experience. Member Woojin stated that the album reflects a genuine musical attitude that prioritizes enjoyment and energy. The group worked on the project by sorting out all the songs, re-recording parts, and revising arrangements during July and August before leaving for their tour. They also shot the music video for the title track while overseas and continued recording during the tour dates.

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The song "Bananas" originated as a demo the group had considered even before their debut. Before it became the title track, the production team developed five different versions, including iterations labeled "Bananas A" and "Bananas D-1." One version featured a distinct band feel, and the members experimented with placing different parts in various positions within the track to refine its impact.

Tour Experience With Jay Park

Since September, LNGSHOT has served as special guests on Jay Park's world tour, titled "Serenades & Body Rolls." The group performed for two months, with every show selling out except for one city. The overseas audiences proved to be highly responsive, providing the group with significant strength and energy during their performances.

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Woojin recalled that many family members from fellow member Louis traveled to their show in France. The group views this two-month stint on the road as a one-of-a-kind moment, especially since they are the first idol group Jay Park has ever created. The experience allowed them to witness sell-out crowds and receive enthusiastic feedback, which helped them relax and enjoy the stages more freely.

Member Growth And Mentorship

Member Ryul noted that he learned how to enjoy himself on stage and picked up essential know-how from Jay Park. The mentor shared insights on fan service, how to treat audiences, and how to manage a busy schedule. Jay Park also taught the members how to take care of their mental health and stay mentally strong, which helped them mature while preparing for their comeback during the tour.

Woojin mentioned that preparing for stages while working on music and attending school felt surreal. He had been a trainee since elementary school and debuted at age 19, just before becoming an adult. The juxtaposition of going to school and then catching a flight to be with an artist like Jay Park left a lasting impression. Meeting rappers and beatmakers during this period was also described as an amazing experience.

Emotional Depth Of The Title Track

Woojin explained that hearing the hook of "Bananas" felt like getting CPR, describing it as a shocking electric shock. He sees the song as having two sides, with both the lyrics and the beat reflecting a sense of duality. This mirrors his own feelings about reaching a big turning point after years of training and dealing with the pressure to deliver something better than their debut EP.

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Ryul was surprised by the track upon first hearing it, noting that the final version on the album was reshaped into the LNGSHOT style as they wrote some of the parts themselves. Ohyul added that the demo was shocking and that they recorded it in their practice room before playing it for Jay Park. The group believes the song captures the complicated emotions felt as everything around them changed quickly after their debut.

Despite the intense pressure and shocking moments, the group aims to make music that makes listeners turn up regardless of the time. They hope people connect with the album by listening to it anytime, believing that their unique style and the fun attitude of "Bananas" will resonate with fans worldwide.