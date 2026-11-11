LNbits Issues Emergency Patch After Reported BTC Thefts

LNbits has released an emergency security patch after reported Bitcoin thefts, warning users to update their Lightning wallet software and reset credentials.

The project warned that installations running older versions were vulnerable and urged operators to replace potentially exposed credentials even after upgrading. Bitcoin Lightning wallet platform LNbits has urged users to update immediately to its latest version after reporting a wave of attacks targeting LNbits instances that resulted in stolen funds.it as a critical release addressing vulnerabilities and strengthening authentication, extension management and payment handling.

LNbits warned that updating alone would not protect installations whose credentials had already been compromised.

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“It’s been a very challenging few days, working relentlessly to get the v1.7 release out after our users and we suffered losses,” LNbits creator Ben Arc LNbits provides software for running Bitcoin Lightning wallets and payment applications, including merchant checkouts, tipping services and paywalls. Developer Ben Arcoperators on Sunday to disable its Paywall extension while it investigated a potential vulnerability. Just over an hour later, the projectusers to shut down their LNbits servers immediately, citing a wave of attacks.

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It also took its own hosted installations offline. It also warned that credentials exposed before upgrading could still give attackers access afterward, urging operators to reset wallet keys, replace funding-source credentials and treat secrets stored in LNbits settings as compromised and recommended moving to a fresh server if a compromise is suspected.attackers exploited his LNbits instance, withdrawing about 2.3 million satoshis, or 0.023 Bitcoin, through newly created accounts before he could shut down the server. Zoltan Vardai