Llandaff Cathedral Faces Backlash Over Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Critics condemn Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for hosting a Michael Jackson tribute concert, citing the singer's abuse history and the sanctity of the venue.

Organizers of a candlelit string quartet performance at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff are facing intense criticism for billing the event as a tribute to Michael Jackson. The concert, scheduled for Thursday, invites audiences to celebrate the late pop star's career through his greatest hits within the historic Anglican church building.

Cathedral Hosts Controversial Tribute Event

Tickets for the performance are priced up to £51.50 for seats in the premium area of the cathedral, which features parts dating back to Norman times. This event is part of a broader series of concerts featuring Jackson's music, with upcoming shows advertised at cathedrals in Yorkshire and Scotland. The timing coincides with a resurgent interest in the King of Pop, who died in 2009, including a controversial biopic that recently broke UK box office records and the Broadway musical MJ.

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Critics Condemn Association With Accused Abuser

Dr Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, described the decision as particularly distasteful given Jackson's history of child abuse allegations. Ashenden argued that any association between a cathedral and Jackson is grotesque, stating that bishops and deans ought to know better. He claimed that endorsing Jackson's work suggests the Church is choosing to grey out the paedophilia, which he called a serious dereliction of moral responsibility.

Dan Reed, the filmmaker behind the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, expressed that he was flabbergasted by the celebration in a place of worship. Reed highlighted the past failings of the Church in investigating its own abuse scandals and questioned how it could celebrate a known sexual predator. He noted that even if one does not believe all accusers, Jackson spent years sleeping with young boys, making the tribute an affront to those he hurt.

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Political Figures Denounce Inappropriate Venue Use

Andrew RT Davies, a member of the Senedd and former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, labeled the event entirely inappropriate and disrespectful. He emphasized that Llandaff Cathedral is a building of deep religious significance that should not be degraded by such purposes. Davies expressed hope that organizers would reconsider their decision to use the sacred space for this secular entertainment.

The advertising for the Thursday concert encourages attendees to rediscover Jackson's unforgettable music through the warm glow of candlelight. It explicitly states that the concert experience is a tribute and is not associated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their heirs, or their official representatives. Similar tribute shows are also being advertised this month at Sheffield Cathedral and St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Diocese Defends Series Amidst Broader Debate

In response to the mounting criticism, the Llandaff diocese defended the event as one of a series of candlelit concerts. They highlighted that the show is billed strictly as a tribute rather than an official endorsement. Other acts whose music is being featured in these candlelight treatments include Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, Coldplay, and Olivia Dean. The controversy echoes previous incidents, such as plans for a London nightclub concert at St Paul's Cathedral and a symphonic heavy metal band performance at York Minster last year.