LL Cool J Marvel Role and Future Character Ambitions

Actor discusses his history with Marvel characters and expresses desire for new roles, noting satisfaction with past performances but interest in future opportunities within the franchise.

Larry Fishburne has long been a vocal enthusiast of the Marvel universe, a passion that began in his childhood when he started reading Marvel Comics at the age of six. He has frequently praised the franchise for its realistic depiction of New York City, where he grew up, and for incorporating relatable social commentary into its fantastical narratives. Despite this deep personal connection to the source material, Fishburne has expressed that his existing roles in superhero films have not fully utilized his acting capabilities. He recently reiterated his strong interest in portraying new characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting a desire to expand his contributions to the genre beyond his current portfolio.

Career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

His first major venture into the MCU occurred in the 2008 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he provided the voice for the titular character, Norrin Radd. While actor Doug Jones performed the physical role of the Silver Surfer, Fishburne lent his vocal talents to the iconic hero. The comic book character was at the height of his popularity during Fishburne's childhood in the 1960s, and the film's storyline introduced the Surfer and his villainous master, Galactus, in one of the most revered arcs in comic history. Although the sequel to the 2005 Fantastic Four film is generally panned by critics, Fishburne's performance is often cited as a significant redeeming quality of the movie.

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Years later, Fishburne returned to the MCU to portray Bill Foster, a colleague of scientist Hank Pym played by Michael Douglas. In the comics, Bill Foster used the code name Goliath while working as a size-changing superhero for the espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D. In the film Ant-Man and the Wasp, Fishburne's character becomes the adoptive father to Ava Starr, also known as Ghost, who suffers from superpowers, chronic pain, and a limited lifespan due to a failed experiment. Although Bill initially served as Ava's conscience and prevented her from becoming a true villain, their alliance fractured when they realized S.H.I.E.L.D., then controlled by Hydra, had no intention of curing her condition.

To facilitate Bill's efforts to save Ava, the pair went rogue and turned to crime, a path that kept Ava from crossing the line into pure villainy despite her desperation. Fishburne voiced alternate universe variants of Bill Foster in the second and third seasons of the animated MCU spin-off series WandaVision. While his performances in these projects received modestly positive reviews, the character of Bill Foster has yet to gain significant popularity among the MCU fan base. Some experts suggest this could change if Ava Starr returns as a member of the Thunderbolts or the New Avengers in future storylines.

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Future Prospects and Casting Dynamics

There is currently no indication of whether Fishburne will return to play Bill Foster or appear in any other capacity within the franchise. His recent comments imply that he may prefer to take on a different role rather than reprise an existing character. Fishburne noted that he finds the character Charles Xavierto be one that he is currently an appropriate age to portray. However, casting announcements have favored younger actors for similar roles in recent film productions, complicating his path to a new major part.

In the MCU, many actors who have played multiple characters have done so with one recognizable role while others involved voice work or motion capture. An increasing number of actors are now playing multiple human characters, though these are often brief background appearances in earlier projects before being cast in larger roles later. If Marvel Studios makes significant changes to its existing continuity, the personal history of characters like Ava Starr could be altered, potentially freeing Fishburne to play a different, recognizable character without creating confusion for audiences.

Fishburne has expressed admiration for the casting choices in most existing Marvel films, acknowledging the high quality of the franchise's production. His enthusiasm for the genre remains evident in his public statements, where he highlights the unique blend of action and social relevance that defines the best superhero stories. Whether he returns as Bill Foster, the Silver Surfer, or takes on a completely new character, his potential return would be welcomed by fans who appreciate his distinctive presence in the genre.

It would be a significant loss if Fishburne never receives a more memorable onscreen role in the Marvel universe. His talents as an award-winning actor have been underutilized in previous superhero projects, and a fresh challenge could provide the platform he seeks. The combination of his deep love for comic books and his proven acting skills makes him an ideal candidate for a leading role that fully showcases his range.

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As the MCU continues to evolve, the possibilities for Fishburne's involvement remain open but uncertain. The current landscape of the franchise, with its multiverse storylines and character reboots, offers numerous opportunities for veteran actors to make impactful contributions. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see if Fishburne will take advantage of these opportunities to define a new chapter in his illustrious career.