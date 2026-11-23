Discover how LJ Rader creates viral sports and art pairings for Art But Make It Sports without AI, using a massive personal archive of museum photos.

LJ Rader has established himself as a leading voice in digital culture since 2019 through his viral account Art But Make It Sports. The creator pairs obscure historical art with contemporary sports imagery to generate widespread social media engagement. During a recent private tour of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Rader demonstrated the spontaneous nature of his creative comparisons to a small group of sports enthusiasts.

Spontaneous Museum Matchups and Tour

The tour of the Minneapolis Institute of Art highlighted Rader's ability to identify visual parallels in real time. He pointed out a statue attributed to Nikolaus Gerhaert from 1460, noting its resemblance to a specific visual meme. The statue depicts Mary holding both of her hands up in a blessing gesture. Rader identified this pose as comparable to a famous image of Martin Scorsese often used in internet memes. This specific comparison between Mary Magdalene and the director was not pre-planned or previously posted on his social media channels.

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The Mechanics of Viral Art Comparisons

The core mechanism of the Art But Make It Sports account involves matching a sports image with a piece of art that shares similar visual characteristics. For example, a past post featured a photo of Jason Kelce celebrating with a beer alongside Philips de Koninck's 1654 painting The Feast of Bacchus. Another comparison linked a photo of Jordan Poole in a Wizards jersey to a Bruno Krauskopf portrait with a similar hand gesture. This portrait held personal significance for Rader, as it once hung in his childhood bedroom.

From Joke to Global Social Media Phenomenon

Rader's journey began as a casual joke between friends during trips to the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay in Paris. He initially posted silly captions on his Instagram Story, labeling Eugène Delacroix's Liberty as a Kardashian. Friends encouraged him to launch a dedicated account, leading to the creation of Twitter and Instagram profiles in 2019. The account evolved from simple memes to the patented side-by-side format that now defines his brand. Fans now anticipate his comparisons whenever a significant sports moment occurs.

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Curating a Massive Visual Archive

Rader maintains a personal database of over 15,000 photos on his phone, stored in a gallery titled Meme Fuel. He conducts speed runs of museums in new cities to capture potential matches. He looks for specific visual cues, such as hand positions or hairstyles, to pair with future sports images. He does not use artificial intelligence for his creative process, citing the inferior quality of AI-generated comparisons. He has tested ChatGPT for art matching and found the results lacking compared to his manual curation.

Real-World Impact and Live Demonstration

The practical application of Rader's method was visible during a Minnesota Aurora FC exhibition game. Aurora team photographer Dan Mick provided Rader with photos taken during warmups. Rader immediately paired a photo of coach Jen Larrick with a 1504 painting featuring Holofernes. The visual parallel relied on Larrick placing her foot on a ball, mirroring the posture of the woman in the historical artwork. This incident underscores the continuous, real-time nature of his engagement with both sports and art history.