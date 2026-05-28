LJ Benet on Bringing Michael Emerson to Life in the Vampire Musical Spectacular

Actor LJ Benet discusses his portrayal of Michael Emerson in the new musical adaptation, explaining how he drew inspiration from Jason Patric's film performance while forging a distinct stage character. He also recounts his unusual audition journey and the pressures of leading a high-profile Broadway-bound show.

The musical adaptation brings a new depth and passion to the story, arguably exceeding the original film's impact. The soundtrack by The Rescues is packed with standout tracks, and the production's scale rivals that of a major Broadway show.

Central to the production is actor LJ Benet, who portrays Michael Emerson, the older brother in the Emerson family that relocates to a city plagued by vampire activity. While Jason Patric originated the cinematic role, Benet's interpretation is more layered and demanding, carrying the emotional weight of the entire show. In a recent interview with io9, Benet discussed his approach, drawing from the film, navigating the show's evolution, and honoring the brand's legacy.

The soundtrack is scheduled for pre-order on May 29, with the production's Tony Awards prospects on June 7 remaining a significant topic of interest. The interview, edited for brevity and clarity, delves into Benet's journey from audition to starring role. Although a self-proclaimed fan of the source material, Benet initially hadn't seen the movie when the musical was first announced, a fact that changed as he prepared correctly by engaging with the original.

He described the film as a classic, capturing the essence of the Brat Pack era while being unmistakably cool and sexy. His audition process was unconventional; he submitted tape submissions and attended a workshop without hearing back for an extended period. The breakthrough came when executive producers Becky Lythgoe and Shane Scheel, known for their work on Tarantino: Pulp Rock, advocated for him, insisting he was an unknown talent in LA with the skill to handle the pivotal role.

After flying out for a final callback, Benet secured the part. The interview explored how the film informed his performance. Benet noted that the movie excelled in using prolonged close-ups to convey unspoken thoughts, particularly through Jason Patric's eyes. In the musical, the challenge was to translate those silent moments into song and dialogue, asking what the character was thinking in those extended takes and why he chooses to sing at specific points.

He contrasted the mediums: film relies on subtext and what is left unsaid, while theater explicitly expresses emotions, requiring the performer to "tell" and make the audience feel alongside them. When asked if the film eventually becomes an afterthought during performance, Benet expressed doubt. He admitted that certain moments still trigger recollections of the movie, suggesting a continuous dialogue between the two versions rather than a complete departure





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LJ Benet Michael Emerson The Lost Boys Musical Adaptation Broadway Jason Patric The Rescues Soundtrack Vampire Interview

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