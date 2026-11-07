Lizzy McAlpine's 'The Wheel' & More Of The Best New Music

Our weekly roundup of the best new music, including songs from Slayyyter, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzy McAlpine, and more.

that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Christmas Wrapping” is officially a mother! Congrats to The Waitresses.

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It’s that time of year once again, when girlfriends everywhere drop subtle hints that all they want for Christmas is to meet the parents.is the perfect person to shed some awareness on this criminally underdiscussed relationship dynamic, though she is laying it on pretty thick for a girl who claims to have big “The term “indie sleaze” gets thrown around a lot , but there is a guitar lick on here that was ripped straight from the playbooks of earlyWhat a year it’s been for trip-hop. This song makes me nostalgic for an English upbringing that I never had, a true testament to its coming-of-age atmosphere.

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No one hates capitalistic consumerism and the cult of celebrity more than Daine.

“You wanna be Paris, you wanna be Lola / But here you're pretending that you're friends with the owner” is pretty much the meanest thing you can say to these people, even if Daine delivers the blow in a rather matter-of-fact manner. Great refrain, great bridge, great song. Normally we’d be weary of the vaguely afro-beats thing going on here, but this time it randomly works? The shouting is really doing a lot of the heavy lifting, so that helps.