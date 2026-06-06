Lizzo Uses World Premiere of Scary Movie to Counter Body‑Shaming Tweet and Reclaim Empowering Slur

At the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount's Scary Movie, Lizzo unveiled a remixed album track aimed at a critical Nicki Minaj tweet, while clarifying the meaning behind her album's provocative title and championing self‑love.

Lizzo stepped onto the red carpet for the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' new comedy Scary Movie at the historic Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3, 2026.

The event, attended by a host of A‑list talent and media, marked the film's first public showing before it heads to streaming platforms later this summer. While the actress‑singer was there to support the movie, the evening also gave her a platform to address a growing controversy surrounding the release of a new version of her latest album.

Shortly after the premiere, Lizzo posted an alternate cut of the title track from her most recent record, a remix that many listeners interpreted as a direct response to a harsh tweet from fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. The original tweet, published earlier in the week, featured a photo of a Chucky doll and mocked the singer's recent weight loss, writing, "Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums… So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge.

Sheesh.

" In a swift move, Lizzo uploaded the remixed audio to her social feeds, pairing it with a screenshot of the tweet and the caption, "Since I'm blocked. " The new version of the song opens with the lines, "Used to be the biggest fan, then I lost weight/ Wait, wait, let me fixate," followed by, "Paid to keep the peace, I don't even like beef/ Crazy thing is you knew me you would like/ I'm praying for our sisters, I want to see us all in our bag.

" With bold verses, she addresses body shaming, industry pressure, and the importance of solidarity among women in music. In a separate statement released to the press, Lizzo explained the deeper meaning behind the title of her album, which features the reclaimed slur "bi-" as its centerpiece. She said, "Reclaiming the word 'bi-' is power. It's taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence and unapologetic self‑love.

So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliott. It was only fitting to name my album because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms, and because I am 100% that bi-!

" The statement highlights the singer's commitment to redefining language that has historically been weaponized against women, positioning her record as an anthem of empowerment. Critics have praised the move as both artistically daring and socially resonant, noting how the remix's raw lyricism and the album's title both confront misogyny and celebrate personal agency.

The conversation surrounding Lizzo's response has sparked a broader dialogue across social media platforms about body positivity, the pressures placed on female performers, and the power of reclaiming language. Fans have rallied behind the star, using hashtags such as #LizzoReclaims and #BiIsBeautiful to amplify the message.

Meanwhile, industry insiders point out that the incident underscores a growing trend among musicians using their platforms to address personal attacks head‑on, turning negative publicity into opportunities for artistic expression and cultural commentary. As the Scary Movie premiere continues to generate buzz for the comedy's box‑office prospects, Lizzo's recent actions are likely to keep her in the headlines for weeks to come, both for her entertainment achievements and her outspoken stance on self‑acceptance and linguistic empowerment





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