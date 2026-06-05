Lizzo twerks at NYC gay bars to celebrate album release and pride month

The “Bitch” singer “made it rain” on legendary drag queen Shequida and bought rounds of drinks for patrons.

is 100% that pitch. The singer is all over town giving the hard sell for her new album.on Thursday, Lizzo was hitting up the bars in famed gayborhoods Hell’s Kitchen and the West Village to promote her new album “Bitch.

” We’re told the singer popped into gay bar Hardware, where she bought the entire bar a round of drinks. And after getting the rainbow crowd boozed up there, she headed downtown to Pieces Bar for a repeat! At Pieces, she checked out legendary New York drag queen Shequida’s show, and bought everyone a round of drinks there too. Lizzo even performed two songs and “twerked with the queens.

” “She sang live,” a spy told Page Six. The singer celebrated at Hardware in Hell’s Kitchen and Pieces Bar in the West Village.

“Everyone was so excited and surprised to see her,” they added. The cheerful singer “made it rain cash on Shequida,” our source added. Patrons then followed her around the corner to Gay St. for a photo opp. Lizzo’s street marketing campaign didn’t end at the gay bars.

The singer posted a video from West Houston St., where she projected her album title and release date onto a building in Soho.

“My album just dropped and I don’t think a poster is big enough honey,” she said. Lizzo kept the promo going bright and early on Friday morning performing as part of the “Today” show’s summer concert series. But it wasn’t all self promo for the “Truth Hurts” singer. She took time out to plug The Post’s Jeanette Settembre’s debut novel “Little Red Flags” at her album signing at Rough Trade in Rockefeller Center later in the day.

GC Images She shouted out “sex, crime, and passion” and recommended it as a spicy summer read to her 11 million followers. Lizzo hit up NYC gay bars to celebrate pride and her new album"Bitch.

"The singer celebrated at Hardware in Hell's Kitchen and Pieces Bar in the West Village. Lizzo bought everyone a round of drinks.





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