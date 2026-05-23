Lizzo Speaks Out on Music Comeback and Feud with Taylor Swift

Lizzo has made headlines over the years for her empowering music and controversial moments. She has been accused of plagiarism and has been involved in a high-profile feud with Taylor Swift. Lizzo has spoken out about how her plans for her music comeback have changed and has released new music.

Lizzo has been making headlines for her empowering music and controversial moments. In 2017 and 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarism by British singer Mina Lioness and producer Justin Raisen over her 2017 single Truth Hurts.

The drama surrounded one of the song's opening lines. Lizzo has also been involved in a high-profile feud with Taylor Swift, with Lizzo allegedly making negative comments about the singer.

However, a fan claimed that Lizzo's comments finally caught up to her and impacted her music career. Lizzo has also spoken out about how her plans for her music comeback have changed, citing multiple harassment and hostile work environment lawsuits. She has since released new music and has been open about her experiences in the industry.





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Lizzo Taylor Swift Music Comeback Plagiarism Feud

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