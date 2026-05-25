Lizzo Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss in Bikini Snaps

Lizzo has shared a series of sizzling bikini snaps, showcasing her weight loss journey and stating she has reached her goal weight. The singer, 38, has been documenting her health journey on social media and has written about it in a Substack essay.

Lizzo shows off her weight loss in a slew of sizzling bikini snaps , stating she has reached her goal weight and openly discusses her journey to lose 60 pounds.

The singer, 38, has been documenting her health journey on social media and has written about it in a Substack essay. , Lizzo has confirmed she has now reached her goal weight, flaunting her curves with the help of a tiny pink bikini and accessories. She has said in the past that she underwent a weight release journey, losing approximately 60 pounds, or 16 per cent of her body fat, by early 2025.

The singer has been open about her health journey, recalling how she felt severely depressed and deeply suicidal after a vicious scandal in 2023. Lizzo said losing weight wasn't intentional but led to a breakthrough in therapy and inspired her to start taking care of her body and losing weight with intention.

She said her weight was a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect her through life but she wanted to release herself from it. The Good as Hell hitmaker later added If a woman wants to change, she should be allowed to change.

She also noted that what she wanted to change was rather how she felt in her body and said she still thinks of herself as a proud big girl and loves herself no matter what the scale says





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